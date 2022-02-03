NSI Caricom expands lineup with US Virgin Islands Distributor

Submit Release
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSI Caricom is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicola Scatliffe, Owner of Personal Touch Nails & Hair Salon, as a Distributor for NSI professional nail products in the US Virgin Islands.

Ms. Scatliffe will extend the marketing reach of NSI Caricom to nail technicians in St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John’s, and to any nail enthusiasts who live in the small inlets and cays.

“Our world-class products combined with Ms. Scatliffe’s strong business, media, and retail relationships will make for a robust partnership,” says Lexann McPhoy, Managing Director for NSI Caricom.

The agreement expands on a robust start to new Caribbean partnerships which is supported by the NSI brand, a name trusted by Nail Educators globally. “We are excited to add Ms. Scatliffe as a partner in reaching nail technicians,” says David Alleyne, Business Development and Communications Director of NSI Caricom. “This relationship will help us expand our fulfillment ability in the Virgin Islands,” Alleyne added.

“I am super excited to be an NSI Distributor. I have been using NSI products for the past five years and had supply chain challenges getting the products consistently to use in my salon in the British Virgin Islands. Now as a local distributor, I can get the product for my salon, as well as help other nail salons. This is very important because I believe that the NSI brand is the number one brand in the global nail industry. Personally, it is the only product that goes on my nails and it’s what my customers like as well.” said Nicola Scatliffe.

Virgin Islanders can reach Ms. Scatliffe via Facebook at Personal Touch Nails & Hair Salon or via WhatsApp at +1 (284) 542-4621.

About NSI Caricom
NSI Caricom is a leading Caribbean supplier of professional nail technician products. NSI products are professional only, high-quality premium USA-made products manufactured in a best-practices environment so that end customers have the best experience with quality nails. NSI Caricom is the exclusive distributor to wholesale and retail customers within the 15 member Caricom nations, dependencies, associate, and observer countries, as well as the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands. Clients love NSI products because it is low maintenance and always results in a natural look and feel. NSI Caricom is headquartered in Wyoming, USA. The company has its regional office in Guyana.

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


