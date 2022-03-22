Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Person Who has Just Been Diagnosed with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Texas to Call Texas Based Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation

Before a person with mesothelioma in Texas hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

EL PASO , TEXAS, USA, March 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Houston, El Paso, Midland, Fort Worth, Beaumont, Dallas, San Antonio or anywhere in Texas please call Texas Based attorney Erik karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get your questions about compensation as well as a no obligation compensation analysis. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a person who has been diagnosed with this rare cancer can exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

"If we had one very important compensation tip for a person with mesothelioma, or their family it would be make a list the various times the person with this cancer was exposed to asbestos at work, and or in the navy or armed forces with as much specific information as possible. It is this vital information that will become the foundation for the compensation claim.

"Attorney Erik Karst might be incredibly helpful in assisting a person with mesothelioma in documenting their exposure to asbestos exposure because he has been doing this type of work for decades and because he has so much knowledge about exposure to asbestos at work or in the service. Before a person with mesothelioma in Texas hires a lawyer to assist with compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We are certain they will be glad they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

*Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to good people in Texas. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma