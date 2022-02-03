Sports Health Technology & Innovation Conference - HealthSportsTech 2022 - Coming to Philadelphia Region in September

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnableHealth, a global health technology and innovation professional services firm based in Philadelphia, PA is launching its inaugural conference showcasing the growing global connection between health technology, data, innovation and sports. The event will explore cutting-edge topics such as: the emerging clinical side of eSports and gaming, the critical role of clinical validation pathways for IT commercialization, the power and influence of sports marketing with athlete entrepreneurs and investors, and the increasingly complex world of data ownership, integration and management.

HealthSportsTech 2022 is a one-day, one-of-a-kind event scheduled for Friday, September 16th at the Penn State Great Valley Campus in Malvern, PA. Keynotes and panel discussions will be joined by interactive, emerging technology displays, and a health IT Start-Up Pitch competition. A limited number of favorably priced tickets are available now through Eventbrite, and include complimentary breakfast, lunch, reception and parking. A portion of the conference proceeds will go to benefit Athletes for Care.

“From the importance of data, to the power of sports marketing, to the significance of healthcare technology clinical validation, HealthSportsTech 2022 seeks to connect the dots in a new nexus between sports, health, technology and innovation”, said Mark Stevens, FHIMSS, Managing Director of EnableHealth. “And a new generation of athlete- entrepreneurs are redefining impact investing and how products are promoted and sold here and around the globe”.

Featured speakers at the conference include: Micky Tripathi, National Health IT Coordinator/HHS; John Kravitz, Corporate CIO for Geisinger Health System and national CHIME Board Chair; Riley Cote, former 8-season Philadelphia Flyer’s left wing and co-founder of Athletes for Care; Charles Aunger, Managing Director and CTO, American Medical Association innovation arm, Health2047; and Dr. Michael Suk, MD JD, MPH, MBA, FACS, Chief Physician Officer, Geisinger System Services, Professor and Chair, Musculoskeletal Institute & Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Geisinger Health System and Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Other speakers include: Alice Jackson, RTI International, premier sponsor of the event. Additional event sponsors include: Geisinger Health System; Stryker; West Chester University; and Montreal-based medical device startup, Emovi.

For more information about the event go to https://healthsportstech2022.eventbrite.com.

About EnableHealth:

EnableHealth is a global professional services firm whose vision and mission are to create and sustain an innovative global healthcare ecosystem by accelerating the growth of transformative healthcare initiatives worldwide and enabling entrepreneurs to more quickly and effectively bring to market disruptive health technologies and business process solutions which increase quality while lowering costs. For more information, visit: