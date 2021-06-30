Sports Health Technology Conference - HST 2021 – Adds National Health IT Coordinator Micky Tripathi to Keynote

PHILADELPHIA, PA, US, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnableHealth, a global health technology and innovation professional services firm based in Philadelphia, PA is launching its inaugural conference showcasing the growing global connection between health technology, data, innovation and sports.

HealthSportsTech 2021 is a one-day, one-of-a-kind event scheduled for Tuesday, November 9th at the Penn State Great Valley Campus in Malvern, PA. Keynotes and panel discussions will be joined by interactive, emerging technology displays, and a health IT Start-Up Pitch competition.

HST2021 is proud to announce the newest addition to an impressive lineup of speakers, morning keynote Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Mr. Tripathi has over 20 years of experience across the health IT landscape and holds a PhD in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University. Prior to his posting at HHS, Tripathi was Chief Alliance Officer for Arcadia, a health care data and software company focused on population health management and value-based care, the project manager of the Argonaut Project, an industry collaboration to accelerate the adoption of FHIR, and a board member of HL7, the Sequoia Project, the CommonWell Health Alliance, and the CARIN Alliance.

For more information about the event go to HealthSportsTech 2021 website. To purchase tickets follow this link to Eventbrite.

About EnableHealth:

EnableHealth is a global professional services firm whose vision and mission are to create and sustain an innovative global healthcare ecosystem by accelerating the growth of transformative healthcare initiatives worldwide and enabling entrepreneurs to more quickly and effectively bring to market disruptive health technologies and business process solutions which increase quality while lowering costs. For more information, visit: www.goenableHealth.com

