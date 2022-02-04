Florida Wildlife Federation Partners with Regular Animal to Update Its Brand Identity
Florida Wildlife Federation releases a new brand identity and logo, conceived in partnership with Miami-based creative agency Regular Animal.
This new brand provided both simplicity and depth – and triggered a change in mindset for the Federation, externally and internally.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation, an affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation, was created in 1936 as a private, statewide, non-profit citizens' conservation education organization composed of thousands of Floridians and non-Floridians with a common interest in preserving, managing, and improving Florida's wildlife.
— Preston Robertson, President of the Florida Wildlife Federation
For many years, the prestigious Federation has conserved Florida’s wildlife, habitats, and natural resources through education, advocacy, and science-based stewardship building a name for itself among Florida’s conservation organizations. Almost a century after its founding, the Florida Wildlife Federation decided to update its identity to help them reach a broader audience.
Teaming up with Regular Animal was therefore a fitting choice; a creative agency working with a diverse range of disciplines including strategy, design, copywriting, art direction, and web design. It also boasts a client list ranging from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, Carolina Herrera, and Florida National Parks Association, to Debris Free Oceans.
The new identity unveils a new logo that represents the wide range of Florida’s wildlife showcasing a Florida panther standing over a pattern inspired by the Sabal palmetto palm, the official state tree. Meredith Budd, Regional Policy Director for the Federation said: “With as few as 120 Florida panthers left in the wild, there is no better standard-bearer for the need to protect, restore, and connect Florida’s remaining wildlife habitats in a rapidly growing state.”
The new Florida Wildlife Federation identity touches all aspects of its visual presence from the branding to the logo refresh, and website. “This new brand provided both simplicity and depth – and triggered a change in mindset for the Federation, externally and internally,” added Preston Robertson, President and CEO of the Florida Wildlife Federation. “Our new identity and strategy allow us to communicate who we are on a global scale, and give us the tools to showcase our efforts to protect Florida’s wildlife to a broader audience.”
Ana Meira
Regular Animal
+1 7865546555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other