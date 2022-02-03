ValidSoft Adds Jack Jaffe to Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer on the back of Aggressive Sales Momentum

Jack Jaffe Joints ValidSoft as CRO

Appointment Follows Addition of Joe O’Donnell as Chief Growth Officer and Major Customer Wins

Jack is the right executive at the right time to help maximize our revenue rhythm” — ValidSoft Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO Patrick Carroll.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValidSoft, a leading global provider of voice identity assurance solutions, today announced the appointment of key executive Jack Jaffe as Chief Revenue Officer. Jack will drive the company’s rapid sales momentum and global sales expansion efforts. He will command and grow a high performance cyber security sales team. This is additive to the successful MFA, Identity, UCaaS and Global Distribution partnerships established to date.

“Jack is the right executive at the right time to help maximize our revenue rhythm,” said ValidSoft Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO Patrick Carroll. “We have an aggressive set of goals to end fraud in the contact center and beyond. At the same time, we want to transform the way consumers and enterprises authenticate and dramatically improve the trust and experience customers have. Voice has emerged as the most efficient, ubiquitous, engagement channel and UX for the digital age, yet unprotected we remain vulnerable to fraud and cyber crime. ValidSoft voice identity assurance is the answer. Today, we have world-class, unique, privacy-certified voice identity solutions adopted by some of the largest and most respected brands in the world. We were just recognized by premier industry analyst firm Opus Research as a global strategic leader in voice biometrics. Jack brings the right chemistry and experience, and has immediately started to drive sales excellence here.”

“ValidSoft’s technology and timing are impeccable,” said Jack Jaffe, Chief Revenue Officer, ValidSoft. “I have already engaged with multiple customers and prospects and the sheer enthusiasm for the concept of Voice Identity Assurance to solve multiple critical challenges within contact centers, enterprises and beyond is incredible. I look forward to working closely with Pat, Joe and the team and leading this highly talented sales force to take share within substantial addressable and serviceable markets for voice identity.”

For the last 20 years, Jack has been a sales executive leading large organizations to growth and piloting private companies to exit. His early career spanned AT&T, Cisco, and NEC, whilst the last ten years, has seen Jack leading the prospect development, sales, and retention functions at Pre-IPO cyber security firms offering SaaS solutions for identity, big data analytics and SaaS data asset protection. Jack holds a bachelor's degree in Public Policy from the Vanderbilt University and has an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

About ValidSoft

ValidSoft is a leading global provider of voice identity assurance and authentication solutions that can be used in any engagement channel, anywhere on earth. Our voice identity solutions differentiate from alternatives in terms of speed, accuracy and precision and offer active, passive, continuous and precision authentication that are easy to use, mathematically secure and offer the highest levels of compliance with our unique approach to privacy by design. Our technology is built on continuous, transparent, and password-less authentication, ensuring that the user is who they are, always, for true “proof of life”. ValidSoft can be used as a stand-alone voice authentication platform, embedded in UCaaS and CcaaS platforms or as an overlay to enable an identity assurance integrated seamlessly with leading enterprise multi-factor and two-factor (MFA/2FA) solutions. We offer multiple flexible deployment options including SaaS, on prem, cloud/private cloud, on-device, edge and more. We are easily deployed in contact and call centers, financial institutions, fintech stacks, mobile apps, e-commerce, remote agent validation and self-service channels. ValidSoft’s EuroPriSe™ privacy seals ensure 100% compliance with EU GDPR and all other leading Data Protection and Data Privacy laws. With numerous Fortune 500 customers and partners, ValidSoft has a world-wide presence. More information is available at www.validsoft.com.

