Cybersecurity Growth Expert Joe O’Donnell Joins ValidSoft Executive Team

Joe O'Donnell Joins ValidSoft as CGO

Appointment Follows Significant Industry Recognition, Major Customer Wins; O’Donnell Will Run GrowthOps, Operational Excellence, and Strategic Partnerships

HARTFORD, CT, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValidSoft, a leading global provider of voice identity and assurance solutions, today announced the appointment of key executive Joe O’Donnell as Chief Growth Officer to fuel the company’s bold expansion and growth efforts. In addition, the company has made numerous sales and growth hires recruited from blue chip cybersecurity and call center companies to support the company’s rapid expansion and dedication to the North American marketplace.

“Joe is a world-class executive and this appointment signals a critical growth phase for ValidSoft,” said ValidSoft Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO Patrick Carroll. “As annualized fraud losses and costs top USD$3Trillion, the world’s biggest and most competitive contact centers, financial firms and enterprises seek potent yet elegant solutions to combat fraud in real-time. ValidSoft voice identity-assurance is the answer. We have spent the last few years building world-class, unique privacy-certified solutions adopted by some of the largest and most respected brands in the world. We were just recognized by premier industry analyst firm Opus Research as a global strategic leader in voice biometrics. The addition of Joe and others comes at the right time and adds senior expertise that will take us to the next level and help us achieve our bold growth plans.”

“Classic authentication deployments, including multi-factor authentication implementations are fallible,” said Joe O’Donnell, Chief Growth Officer, ValidSoft. “The machine-to-machine cycle must be broken up. It’s time to flip the script and elevate voice to be the prime factor for authentication. We call this Alpha Authentication. Identity assurance can only be achieved with biometrics, and Voice Biometrics is the only biometric solution that provides the mathematical level of identity assurance needed. I look forward to working with this incredibly innovative team as well as numerous key partners to fuel growth. The time for voice identity assurance is now.”

Prior to ValidSoft, Joe succeeded in executing rapid and hyper-growth sales strategies for Splunk, Cybereason, Palo Alto Networks and Cisco Systems. At ValidSoft, Joe owns growth operations (GrowthOps) including operational excellence initiatives, strategic business development, alliances, partnerships, channels and go to market responsibilities. Joe is also a former US Coast Guard.

About ValidSoft

ValidSoft is a leading global provider of voice identity assurance and authentication solutions that can be used in any engagement channel, anywhere on earth. Our voice identity solutions differentiate from alternatives in terms of speed, accuracy and precision and offer active, passive, continuous and precision authentication that are easy to use, mathematically secure and offer the highest levels of compliance with our unique approach to privacy by design. Our technology is built on continuous, transparent, and password-less authentication, ensuring that the user is who they are, always, for true “proof of life”. ValidSoft can be used as a stand-alone voice authentication platform, embedded in UCaaS and CcaaS platforms or as an overlay to enable an identity assurance integrated seamlessly with leading enterprise multi-factor and two-factor (MFA/2FA) solutions. We offer multiple flexible deployment options including SaaS, on prem, cloud/private cloud, on-device, edge and more. We are easily deployed in contact and call centers, financial institutions, fintech stacks, mobile apps, e-commerce, remote agent validation and self-service channels. ValidSoft’s EuroPriSe™ privacy seals ensure 100% compliance with EU GDPR and all other leading Data Protection and Data Privacy laws. With numerous Fortune 500 customers and partners, ValidSoft has a world-wide presence. More information is available at www.validsoft.com.

