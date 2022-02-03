Be Great! Show Launches World’s Most Positive, Interactive Viral Video Campaign

SMILE with Actor & Humanitarian Martin Kove

Be Great! launched SMILE: Interactive Viral Video Campaign. a light, fun, and cute 1-minute video poem describing the Power of a Smile.

Science has proven that a smile can be contagious. We're spreading positivity, love, compassion, and happiness through a simple smile.”
— Martin Kove
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their success in helping raise funds, awareness, and resources for social impact solutions — Be Great! launched SMILE: the World’s Most Positive, Interactive Viral Video Campaign. SMILE is a light, fun, and cute 1-minute video poem describing the Power of a Smile.

Science has proven that a smile can be contagious - and one company is dedicated to helping us do our part in spreading positivity, love, compassion, and happiness through a simple smile. Anyone can participate by visiting https://begreatshow.com/smile to download the free script & instructions, record your lines, and upload your completed video. As individuals submit their videos, Be Great! will continue to match up people from around the world and produce different variations of the SMILE video series.

The introductory SMILE video features:

Alveda King - American Activist, Author, and former State Representative for the 28th District in the Georgia House of Representatives

Martin Kove - American Actor (Karate Kid & Cobra Kai) & Humanitarian

Dr. Cyndi Romine - the founder of Called To Rescue (nonprofit rescuing children from child sex trafficking and abuse)

Steven Profeta - Italian Actor, Producer, Martial Artist & Volunteer

Guests, Staff & Volunteers at Give Kids The World Village

Kaylin Jackley - Child Ambassador for Give Kids The World

Pamela Landwirth - President & CEO of Give Kids The World

Chance, Rena & Zoe Dite - Wellness Entrepreneurs & Philanthropists

About Be Great!: Be Great! is a social impact-based production company that spotlights individuals, events, and organizations who are advancing humanity or empowering the planet. Be Great! produces media, events and awards. Learn more about The Power of a Smile and Be Great!’s various productions at https://begreatshow.com/

