LOBO Systems Wins Orders With Technip FMC

On Ship Maintenance using the LOBO platform On Ship Deck Maintenance using the LOBO platform

LOBO Systems proving time after time it does what we say it will do

I have recently transferred off the Deep Blue where we used the LOBO System to great success, and want to purchase an additional set for the Apache II” — Apache 11 Safety Officer

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industry delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.Technip FMC has an international fleet of subsea pipe-laying, diving and construction diving support vessels.Five Technip FMC vessels are now using a LOBO System : Deep Blue, Deep Explorer, Skandi Vitória, Apache 11, Deep Star.LOBO Systems has changed how many ship operators manage their on ship working at height. The LOBO System can be transported and assembled fast and easily from a flat pack, into any required configuration by maintenance engineers - perfect for on ship maintenance where space is a premium.The senior Chief Officer from Apache 11 said, “I have recently transferred off the Deep Blue where we used the LOBO System to great success, and want to purchase an additional set for the Apache II"LOBO is the world’s most advanced work platform system. The unique and patented clamp allows the system to be assembled safely without tools into any size or shape.Since 1996 LOBO has helped many international companies solve their maintenance problems and reduce costs considerably.The LOBO System is scalable, adaptable and adjustable to meet any ongoing and changing requirements. Add more components or alter existing configurations to satisfy the demands of the next task. LOBO is a rigid and stable product that meets or exceeds international safety regulations.

LOBO Systems product demonstration