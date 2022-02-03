NOTIFICATION, 3 February 2022: PM Petr Fiala is to meet at Kramář Villa with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

CZECH REPUBLIC, February 3 - On Thursday 3 February 2022 the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki will be visiting the Czech Republic. The main topic of the mutual talks will be bilateral cooperation.

It will be the first meeting between the Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The last time the Prime Minister of Poland visited the Czech Republic was 15 November 2018 on the occasion of Czech – Polish intergovernmental consultations.

Date

3 February 2022

Programme

10:55 – arrival of the Prime Mateusz Morawiecki Venue: Kramář Villa, Gogolova 1, Prague

13:00 – press conference Venue: Office of the Government, Nábřeží Edvarda Beneše 4, Prague 1

To take part in the programme, it is necessary to obtain accreditation by Thursday, 3 February 2022, 9:00, from akreditace@vlada.cz.

Please note that to enter the Straka Academy, you are obligated to submit an EU digital COVID certificate or a certificate issued by a health service provider, or a written confirmation of your employer or the legal entity at which you undergo preventive testing pursuant to the extraordinary measure of the Ministry of Health stating that the person concerned was examined in the last 72 hours by an RT-PCR test for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with a negative result or was tested in the last 24 hours with a rapid antigen test (RAT) for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by a health professional with a negative result, or undergoes preventive testing pursuant to the extraordinary measure at the employer where the person is employed or at the legal entity where the person is a body or a body member.

During your stay in the building of the Office of the Government of the Czech Republic, you are required to wear a FFP2 (KN95) respirator or a similarly effective means of breathing protection in line with the extraordinary measure of the Ministry of Health on mandatory breathing protection.

Media contact

Tomáš Medek, Communication Department of the Czech Government, +420 724 845 113 Martina Toulová, Communication Department of the Czech Government, +420 724 550 100

