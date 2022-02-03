NYSOFA Testifies on Executive State Budget February 2, 2022 | 9:47 AM EST Learn more about NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen Testifies at Joint Legislative Hearing on the Executive State Budget

Today, New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen testified at a Joint Legislative Hearing on the Executive State Budget, discussing the important work being done by NYSOFA and the aging network to support older adults as well as initiatives in the Executive State Budget to advance this work.

Governor Hochul and her administration’s commitment to older New Yorkers is unprecedented. The Governor’s State of the State message and subsequent proposed Executive Budget contain many initiatives that are positive for older adults and their families. The approach is so much broader than one agency—it is about making New York the healthiest state in the nation through a multi-agency, coordinated effort.

Utilizing the state’s 2019-2024 Prevention Agenda as the umbrella, and instituting a Health Across all Policies approach, New York State agencies are incorporating health considerations into our planning, programs, and initiatives. As agencies, we are committed to working together and considering how all of our policies fulfill New York’s pledge as the first age-friendly state in the nation. We are already meeting this pledge for New York’s older population; and now we have the opportunity to further strengthen and coordinate this vital work through the Governor’s proposed state Master Plan on Aging. This Master Plan is consistent with the goals and work that New York has been engaged in to improve communities for people of all ages and create healthy environments in which to grow up and grow old.

Through much-needed investments, the Governor’s FY 2023 Executive Budget expands and strengthens this foundation with initiatives that will help individuals of all ages access needed services and lead healthy lives.