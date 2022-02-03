Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Haulier Makes Total Switch to HVO Biofuel GD+ To Cut Carbon And Particulate Emissions

MJD have been hauliers for Coca Cola for over three decades

Road hauliers MJD will switch to GD+ which reduces particulate emissions by up to 85% and Nitrogen Oxides by up to 30% compared to diesel

To achieve 2050 climate goals, decarbonisation has to start now using existing new technologies like GD+ which does not require any hardware changes to achieve 85% emissions reductions.” — Magnus Hammick, COO of GBF