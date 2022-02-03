RetailNext Extends Free Upgrade Amid Future-Proofing Woes
RetailNext Inc. reaffirms its commitment to provide cutting-edge, future-proof solutions to retailers with an extension of its free traffic system upgrade.
With automatic software upgrades that include proactive security updates and new functionality, IT departments are freed from the ongoing maintenance tasks that are typical of other solutions”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc, the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, has today announced the extension of its free traffic system upgrade as more and more retailers battle costly upgrades to replace obsolete hardware. This well-timed offer allows businesses a FREE replacement of end-of-life traffic counters for the ultimate future-proof solution, the Aurora sensor.
— Jason Luther, RetailNext Chief Technology Officer
“The Aurora is truly the next-generation sensor for physical location analytics, helping retailers to effortlessly remain future-fit at all times. With automatic software upgrades that include proactive security updates and new functionality, automated health monitoring, and full hardware replacement coverage during the subscription term, IT departments are freed from the ongoing maintenance tasks that are typical of other solutions", said Jason Luther, RetailNext’s Chief Technology Officer.
RetailNext’s free traffic system upgrade also gives retailers access to a powerful suite of tools built within the Aurora sensor that will save both time and money. These world-class features include an industry-led field of view, deep learning through integrated AI, up to 30 days of HD color video storage, BLE, WIFI, Beacon, and capabilities.
“We designed the Aurora sensor to ensure it provides industry-leading coverage that reduces hardware footprint and deployment costs. In fact, a RetailNext customer recently shared that it managed to save 35% of its OPEX simply by replacing legacy sensors with Aurora. Retailers need future-proof tools, now more than ever, to help optimize their existing resources and drive high performance. The Aurora sensor provides multiple data points that are not only accurate but actionable as well”, said Mr. Luther.
RetailNext has continued to lead industry innovation by constantly introducing several retailer-driven improvements to its product suite, including the addition of deep learning capabilities to the Aurora sensor, four major features to its advanced analytics offering, and several video improvements to further enhance RetailNext’s Asset Protection solution.
RetailNext’s free traffic system upgrade offer is valid until 31 July 2022.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
