Kruger, 45, has been a California Supreme Court justice since January 2015, appointed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. The Pasadena native became only the second Black woman named to the state high court and, at age 38, reportedly the youngest California justice in more than a century. She was also the first one to have a baby while serving.
You just read:
Leondra Kruger: California Supreme Court judge breaking barriers in the Golden State
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.