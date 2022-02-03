Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 3, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 1:30 p.m.or 1/2 hr. after session or Call of the Chair. – Room 322 SB 40     HEALTH CARE QUALITY SURCHARGE ACT CHANGES     (ORTIZ y PINO)

Subcommittee Meeting on 2022 Supplemental General Appropriation Act

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room  311

SJM 2     NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY STRATEGY     (STEWART) SB 162     STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE     (STEFANICS)

Immediately following bills:

Conservation Committee will go into Executive Session (closed to the public)      Presentation and Discussion:           Cholla Khoury, Deputy Chief, Attorney General’s Office                TX vs. NM Rio Grande Lawsuit

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Friday, February 4, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311 SB 192     UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC PROGRAMS     (DIAMOND) SB 195     STATEWIDE MEDIA LITERACY SCHOOL PROGRAM     (GONZALES)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303 Presentation:

     New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department          Honorable Barbara J. Vigil, Secretary           Beth Gillia, Deputy Secretary      INDIAN FAMILY PROTECTION ACT       (HB135 Rep. Louis & Sen. Ivey-Soto)

SB 190     RURAL HOSPITAL SERVICES FUND     (STEFANICS/HERRERA) SB 191     HOSPITALITY WORKFORCE PROGRAMS     (GONZALES)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 30 minutes after session – Room 321 SB 60     FILM COMPANY SECURITY GROSS RECEIPTS     (PADILLA) SB 137     DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS     (KERNAN) SB 100     CANNABIS REGULATION     (LOPEZ/ROMERO, A) SB 108     EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX     (PADILLA/BROWN) SB 111     US HIGHWAY 380 PROJECTS     (PIRTLE) SB 121     EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX     (GALLEGOS) SB 128     UNIFORMED SVC. RETIREE INCOME TAX DEDUCTION     (BURT) *SB 150     CREDIT FOR REINSURANCE ACT     (STEFANICS) SB 155     EC DIVERSIFICATION & CLIMATE RESILIENCE FUND     (MUÑOZ)

###

