Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, February 3, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Finance) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81679647964 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 816 7964 7964

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 1:30 p.m.or 1/2 hr. after session or Call of the Chair. – Room 322 SB 40 HEALTH CARE QUALITY SURCHARGE ACT CHANGES (ORTIZ y PINO)

Subcommittee Meeting on 2022 Supplemental General Appropriation Act

For public participation or written comments email SFC@nmlegis.gov Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Each 15 minutes will be divided by up to ten speakers that may either participate virtually or in-person. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. Written comments must include your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and limit to 300 words or less. All Committee Members will have access to written comments. The DEADLINE is 12 hours prior to meeting time. Agenda items not heard may be rolled over.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SJM 2 NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY STRATEGY (STEWART) SB 162 STRATEGIC WATER RESERVE (STEFANICS)

Immediately following bills:

Conservation Committee will go into Executive Session (closed to the public) Presentation and Discussion: Cholla Khoury, Deputy Chief, Attorney General’s Office TX vs. NM Rio Grande Lawsuit

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Friday, February 4, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311 SB 192 UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC PROGRAMS (DIAMOND) SB 195 STATEWIDE MEDIA LITERACY SCHOOL PROGRAM (GONZALES)

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87300724547 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 873 0072 4547

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 303 Presentation:

New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department Honorable Barbara J. Vigil, Secretary Beth Gillia, Deputy Secretary INDIAN FAMILY PROTECTION ACT (HB135 Rep. Louis & Sen. Ivey-Soto)

SB 190 RURAL HOSPITAL SERVICES FUND (STEFANICS/HERRERA) SB 191 HOSPITALITY WORKFORCE PROGRAMS (GONZALES)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo, Jr., Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Tax, Business and Transportation) For public participation click the following link http://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895112616 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 848 9511 2616

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 30 minutes after session – Room 321 SB 60 FILM COMPANY SECURITY GROSS RECEIPTS (PADILLA) SB 137 DISTRIBUTE PART OF GRT ON SVCS TO MUNIS (KERNAN) SB 100 CANNABIS REGULATION (LOPEZ/ROMERO, A) SB 108 EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX (PADILLA/BROWN) SB 111 US HIGHWAY 380 PROJECTS (PIRTLE) SB 121 EXEMPT SOCIAL SECURITY FROM INCOME TAX (GALLEGOS) SB 128 UNIFORMED SVC. RETIREE INCOME TAX DEDUCTION (BURT) *SB 150 CREDIT FOR REINSURANCE ACT (STEFANICS) SB 155 EC DIVERSIFICATION & CLIMATE RESILIENCE FUND (MUÑOZ)

