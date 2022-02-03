Every Kid Sports Joins the Unite Us Network to Increase Access to Youth Sports
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Kid Sports (EKS), a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, joins Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care services, as a national partner to help more kids from income-restricted families play recreational sports in their local communities. Through the secure referral process, Unite Us providers can refer patients and families to the Every Kid Sports Pass program.
Every Kid Sports is currently available through the Unite Us network in New York, Oregon, Philadelphia, and Washington, with plans to expand across the nation throughout 2022. The Every Kid Sports Pass program covers the recreational youth sports registration fees up to $150, four times per year, per eligible child aged 4-18. To qualify, the recreational youth sports program must last at least four (4) weeks in duration, and the child must be between the ages of 4-18 and receive Medicaid benefits, SNAP, or WIC. More information pertaining to eligibility and how payment works can be found here.
“We are excited to join the Unite Us Platform to become a resource to their providers and get the word out about our program. We look forward to the capability of their platform to increase our reach to underserved families to help their kids reap the amazing benefits from playing sports.” stated Every Kid Sports Executive Director, Natalie Hummel.
Every Kid Sports was established when its founders learned that 68% of kids ages 9-13 were not playing sports and the number one reason was that they could not afford it. The Every Kid Sports mission is to help kids from income-restricted families participate in youth sports so that they can experience the joy and positive benefits of playing. Every Kid Sports encourages sport sampling, as research shows that playing a variety of sports allows for greater physical literacy, better socialization, and greater enjoyment in being physically and emotionally active. It prepares kids for a lifetime of activity, connection, and positive experiences.
“Unite Us is excited to have Every Kid Sports as a national partner. Their work and commitment to keeping youth active through recreational sports in all communities play a vital role in overall community health. Through our partnership, families with children will have equitable access to recreational sports in their communities without the stress of affordability,” said Adrienne Shrek, Senior Director Community-Based Organization Partnerships, Unite Us.
About Every Kid Sports
Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to level the “playing field” of playing youth sports by removing the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has helped over 50,000 kids play sports across the country. Every Kid Sports has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included DICKS Sporting Goods, Under Armour, T-Mobile, Little League International, and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.everykidsports.org.
About Unite Us
Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person’s total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us’ dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
