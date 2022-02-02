Submit Release
Restaurants, cafes open through Tết to make up for time lost during pandemic

VIETNAM, February 2 -  

A restaurant at AEON Bình Tân in HCM City filled with customers on the second day of the new year. Photo Thu Hằng

HCM CITY — Many food and beverage outlets and supermarkets are open through the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays, hoping to make up somewhat for the long closures due to COVID-19 and take advantage of a possible surge in demand as happened last year.

Vua Cua restaurant chain said it plans to offer takeaway through the holidays to compensate for months of lockdown.

Its outlets reopened on Wednesday, the second day of the new year.

Xanh seafood stall is not closing for Tết and offers delivery through the Now and Grab applications.

Coffee chains such as The Coffee House, Highlands Coffee, Passio, Starbucks Coffee, and Runam Coffee are not closing either.

A holiday premium means food and drink prices are up 10-15 per cent.

With HCM City maintaining its COVID green zone status, a low-risk of COVID-19, people are confident about gathering and enjoying amusement activities.

AEON supermarkets around the country are open during Tết, with its stores in Tân Phú and Bình Tân districts in HCM City opening slightly late on New Year’s Day and resuming normal timings from the next day.

Food and beverage stalls at AEON also remain open. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

