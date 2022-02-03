Foresight Mental Health Expands Access to High-Quality, Insurance-Covered Mental Health Care with Florida Launch
The new market opening in the Sunshine State will help people in need
We founded Foresight to increase access to mental health care, and this remains our primary goal. We’re thrilled to open offices in Florida to provide comprehensive treatment for those in need.”MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Mental Health, the groundbreaking organization that’s transforming mental health care throughout the United States, announces the opening of offices in Florida. Driven by their commitment to improve access to mental health care, co-founders Douglas Hapeman and Matthew Milford have expanded Foresight’s reach into the state of Florida to help more people in need. Foresight leverages the latest technology to bring a new level of accuracy, efficiency, and affordability for its members, and offers a comprehensive array of services, including psychiatry, neuropsychology, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), nutrition, therapy, and educational support. The Florida offices opened on Monday, January 31 for patients. To ensure the safety of all its members, Foresight also offers a TeleHealth option as recommended by local health officials.
— Matthew Milford
Foresight Florida will open offices in the following cities:
• Fort Lauderdale
• Jacksonville
• Miami
• Orlando
• Tampa
At the intersection of health care and technology, a key differentiator of Foresight is their all-inclusive team of psychiatrists, therapists, neuropsychologists, nutritionists, software engineers, data scientists, and researchers, all with the shared mission to revolutionize mental health care using modern technology. This cutting-edge approach enables Foresight’s providers to deliver highly personalized, data-backed treatment plans for their members.
“We founded Foresight to increase access to mental health care for everyone, and this remains our organization’s primary goal. We’re thrilled to open offices throughout Florida to provide comprehensive mental health treatment for those in need,” said co-founder Douglas Hapeman. Adds co-founder Matthew Milford, “We’re focused on elevating both the patient and the provider experiences at Foresight. Our team is developing technology that helps us reimagine mental health care by leveraging data to empower providers to offer our members a higher level of care.” Foresight’s founders launched their innovative organization with a vision of integrating mental health care treatment with technology to make people happier and healthier.
Foresight is dedicated to reducing the stigma of mental illness. With their commitment to transform the quality of mental health care, the team at Foresight provides their members with evidence-based treatment, advanced technology, continuous monitoring, and caring providers who offer an inclusive, patient-first approach to care.
The Foresight Florida offices will provide patients throughout the state with the care they need. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Orlando, 2,889,000 adults in Florida have a mental health condition. Of those, approximately 660,000 adults and 181,000 children live with serious mental illness such as bipolar disorder, severe depression or schizophrenia. Moreover, in 2021, of the 796,000 adults in Florida who did not receive needed mental health care, 49.7% did not because of cost. Additional studies show:
• Florida ranks 49th among the states for mental-health programs, spending $37.28 per person last year. Mississippi spent four times as much on its mentally ill.
• Floridians are over 5x more likely to be forced out-of-network for mental health care than for primary health care — making it more difficult to find care and less affordable due to higher out-of-pocket costs.
• 70 percent of the people who need mental-health treatment in Florida don’t have access.
Reimagining mental health care treatment is Foresight’s commitment to all Americans, one person at a time. For more information, contact Foresight today: (800) 515-8313 | info@foresightmentalhealth.com www.foresightmentalhealth.com
About Foresight Mental Health
Foresight Mental Health is a national mental health and wellness organization with offices spanning the United States dedicated to reinventing mental health care using technology and data. With a network of hundreds of full-time therapists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, neuropsychologists, and nutritionists working in an integrative care delivery model, Foresight is able to treat tens-of-thousands of in-network health insurance plan members. Powered by the Foresight platform, providers are able to deliver care integrating next-generation digital health applications and tools to offer personalized, data-backed treatment plans for patients.
