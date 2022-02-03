Victaulic Uses LiquidPlanner to Maintain Their Competitive Advantage
LiquidPlanner uniquely uses effort and resource prioritization to drive expected dates that ultimately addressed our issue of shared, constrained resources.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, a Seattle-based project management solution, now proudly empowers manufacturing giant Victaulic to optimize and streamline their projects. Victaulic is the leading global producer of mechanical pipe joining, flow control, and fire protection solutions. Since 1919, their innovative technologies and engineering services have optimized construction productivity and reduced risk, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time, and within budget.
— Lindsay Hamlin, NPD Manager at Victaulic
In order to maintain that competitive advantage, Victaulic brings new, value-add solutions to their customers. From the tallest buildings to the deepest mines, customers trust their products to increase overall system durability in the most demanding construction projects and operating conditions.
Victaulic has enlisted the help of LiquidPlanner and its planning intelligence tools to stay ahead of the curve by managing projects efficiently and receiving detailed product development insights. After full adoption of the product, Victaulic saw cycle time for development of new prototypes improve by more than 50%, reducing inventories via optimization of component purchasing processes.
Since implementing LiquidPlanner company-wide, Victaulic has experienced measurable benefits. Visibility and insights enable teams and project managers to stay informed and confidently prioritize tasks and resources. Teams now have full transparency throughout a project, so they can manage daily work accordingly. There’s no time to reinvent the wheel when teams are trying to produce, so standardizing work with repeatable processes is imperative to staying ahead.
To learn more about LiquidPlanner’s services, click here.
Ted Hawksford
LiquidPlanner
+1 888-881-2561
email us here