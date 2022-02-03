New traffic signal on Kalanianaole Highway and Waa Street wil operate in flashing mode beginning Feb. 4

Main, News Posted on Feb 2, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the newly installed traffic signal system on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 72) at the Waa Street intersection will operate in flashing mode over the weekend, beginning on Friday morning, Feb. 4. The flashing signal is a temporary action to alert motorists of the new system that will serve as traffic control measures. The traffic signal will be activated on Monday morning, Feb. 7.

Motorists are advised of a roving one lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in each direction on Friday, Feb. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., to remove the tape on the traffic signal heads.

The Kalanianaole Highway Traffic Signal Installation Project began in July 2021, as a plan to improve the safety and accessibility for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians at the Waa Street intersection. Improvements include a new pedestrian island refuge, traffic safety devices, and will allow motorists to turn left from Waa Street directly onto the eastbound Kalanianaole Highway.

HDOT initially sought public input on proposed removal of unprotected crosswalks on Kalanianaole Highway at Waa Street, Kaai Street, and the midblock of Waa and Kaai between December 2016 and February 2017. As a result of the input received, the decision was made to protect the Waa Street crossing and remove the midblock and Kaai Street crosswalks.

Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control signs through the area and to proceed with caution as drivers become use to the new signal. HDOT thanks the public for their patience and cooperation as we work to provide safer facilities.

