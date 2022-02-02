Alexei Overchuk’s working visit to the Republic of Armenia

RUSSIA, February 2 - During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk arrived in Yerevan, the Republic of Armenia. During his working visit, he met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The parties discussed topical matters of Russian-Armenian relations, as well as the state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. Alexei Overchuk and Mher Grigoryan underscored the important role of the South Caucasus Railway company for the economy of the Republic of Armenia and discussed a number of matters regarding further cooperation with this company under a concession agreement.

During the meeting, they also touched upon the activities of the Trilateral Working Group, co-chaired by deputy prime ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, as well as prospects for restoring transport links in the South Caucasus region.