Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,909 in the last 365 days.

Snowmobile DWI Crash with Serious Injury in Warner

CONTACT: Sergeant Conservation Officer Kevin Bronson 603-271-3361 February 2, 2022

Warner, NH – On February 1, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police dispatch of a snowmobile crash on Stevens Trail. This is a section of snowmobile trail close in proximity to Knoxland Equipment. The operator, identified as 61-year-old Joseph Held of Webster, New Hampshire, had struck a tree and sustained serious bodily injury.

Warner Fire and Rescue utilized their tracked utility vehicle to quickly access the crash and extricate Held. Warner Police, Hopkinton Ambulance, and a Conservation Officer also responded to the scene to give aid. After the initial investigation, evidence suggests that Held failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a tree. It appears that speed and alcohol were the primary contributing factors to the crash. Joseph Held was subsequently arrested for felony Driving While Intoxicated.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds snowmobile riders to obey posted speed limits and to not mix alcohol and drugs with snowmobiles. Many snowmobile trails throughout New Hampshire are in good riding condition, so please enjoy the trails safely.

You just read:

Snowmobile DWI Crash with Serious Injury in Warner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.