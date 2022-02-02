Submit Release
M-43 signal project in Eaton County begins Monday

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $220,000 to modernize a traffic signal, install Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant sidewalks, and install pavement markings, and resurface M-43 at Nixon Road in Eaton County.

County: Eaton

Highway: M-43

Closest city: Lansing

Start date: 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Completion date: 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022

Traffic restrictions: This work will require shoulder and single-lane closures on M-43 at Nixon Road. Motorists should expect delays.

Safety benefit: This work will provide better signal operation, providing motorists with a safer intersection. The ADA-compliant sidewalks will be more accessible for all users.

