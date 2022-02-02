Virtual public meetings Feb. 9 for year two of I-275 project in Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting two virtual public meetings to discuss a project overview of the ongoing I-275 rebuilding project, including work accomplished in 2021 and upcoming work this year and in 2023.

Who: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

When: 11 a.m. - noon and 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Where: 11 a.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83684473400

One Tap: +13126266799,,83684473400# or +13017158592,,83684473400#

Telephone: 312-626-6799 301-715-8592 646-558-8656 346-248-7799 669-900-9128 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 836 8447 3400

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/knqqTRJS3

6 p.m.: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89630591975

One Tap: +13126266799,,89630591975# or +16465588656,,89630591975#

Telephone: 312-626-6799 646-558-8656 301-715-8592 346-248-7799 669-900-9128 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 896 3059 1975

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kBft6sBfM

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: The ongoing I-275 rebuilding project affects the communities of Ash Township, Canton Township, Huron Township, Livonia, Plymouth Township, Romulus, and Van Buren Township. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement on parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacement, traffic signal modernization, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacement. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

For additional comments/questions on this project, go to www.Revive275.org.