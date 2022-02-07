jetAVIVA Becomes Member of International Aircraft Dealers Association
We look forward to working with the IADA dealer network to ultimately help our collective client base achieve their goals.”MELBOURNE, FLA., U.S., February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- jetAVIVA, a worldwide leader in turbine aircraft sales and acquisitions, is the newest accredited member of IADA, the International Aircraft Dealers Association. The company achieved a record-breaking sales year in 2021, recording the highest annual revenue in the company’s 15-year history, and reporting more than 100 transactions.
"The IADA board of directors is delighted that jetAVIVA, one of the largest aircraft dealers in the world, has made the decision and commitment to join with other IADA-accredited dealers," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "We are so very pleased to welcome jetAVIVA into our organization, which exemplifies the very best aircraft dealers and transaction experts available anywhere in the world," he added.
"Collaborating with the top dealers and partners in the industry is something that always fuels greater success for the industry," said Emily Deaton, who was recently promoted to CEO at jetAVIVA. "We look forward to working with the IADA dealer network to ultimately help our collective client base achieve their goals."
Deaton added, "Our accreditation and commitment to having our brokers become IADA certified, further supports jetAVIVA's commitment to our clients and comprehensive service offering backed by our industry-leading sales methods."
About jetAVIVA
With many thousands of aircraft sold and bought by the jetAVIVA team, jetAVIVA provides expertise and client focus to those purchasing a turbine aircraft. From aircraft selection to familiarization, acquisition to technical evaluation, jetAVIVA has the knowledge, understanding and experience to perfectly match the right aircraft with the mission requirements that are right for clients. For more information on jetAVIVA go to
www.jetaviva.com.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
