Experts in Yacht Transport and Storage, HOSTAR Marine is Proud to Showcase New Hydraulic Trailers at The Miami Boat Show
HOSTAR Marine specializes in advanced hydraulic boat trailers for yachts, catamarans, sportfishing boats and more - designed for both yard and on-road useWAREHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Put on by the National Marine Manufacturers Association and Informa Markets, the Miami International Boat Show is one of the largest annual events for marine manufacturers in the United States. 80% of United States marine equipment manufacturers are NMMA members, including HOSTAR Marine and over 1,700 other recognized names. With 50% of the global pleasure boat market existing in the United States, it makes sense to host such a large and important event in Miami – a world-renowned boating destination.
In hopes of promoting and selling their advanced hydraulic boat trailers, HOSTAR will display a road/yard trailer from their GoldStar series, and provide information on other models, including:
• Yard trailers designed for catamarans and yachts - both non-submersible and submersible models
• Road/yard trailers designed for modern sportfishing boats with triple and quad outboard motors
• Self-propelled yard trailers for boats weighing up to 80 tons
HOSTAR Marine believes their dedication to quality, affordable price points, and continuous adoption of advanced technologies will help them stand out at the boat show, and lead to increased customer inquiry and sales throughout 2022. Since HOSTAR unveiled their very first hydraulic boat trailer at the Miami International Boat Show in 1986, they have gained legacy status, and continue to use this event for introducing their latest models and innovations. Inspired by their “Tradition of Excellence Without Compromise”, HOSTAR Marine dedicates a large portion of their efforts to research and developing the best hydraulic boat trailers on the market. Since their specialized equipment is handling highly-valuable boats, yachts, and catamarans, this level of quality and reliability is exceptionally important.
Rooted in quality, safety, and ease-of-use, HOSTAR designs and builds hydraulic trailers for today's marinas, boatyards, haulers, restorers, dealers, and manufacturers. Our hydraulic trailers combine high-quality standards with innovative, cost-saving designs that enhance the safety and productivity of boat building, boat transport, and boat yard operations. Using the finest American made components whenever possible, our hydraulic boat trailers offer an unmatched combination of affordability, performance, and longevity. HOSTAR Marine hydraulic boat trailers are available in the United States, and 11 other international markets.
