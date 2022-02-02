Lulite Ejigu Running For Congress to Stop the Silencing of the Invisible Majority
With the rise of divisive media in politics, Texans need leadership to provide a voice and represent their constituents with integrity, grace, and vigor.
The principles that shape our government today should reflect what we hold dear, but we have to question whether or not legislation being passed today reflect our deepest wishes or concerns.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lulite Ejigu is running for US House District 29 to STOP the silencing of the invisible majority, show that love can drive out hate, and bring innovative new solutions to the political sphere. The country is still trying to recover from a global pandemic that shut the whole world down. With the rise of divisive media in politics, Texans need measured leadership to provide a voice for their communities and represent their constituents with integrity, grace, and vigor.
— Lulite Ejigu
Lulite Ejigu as a first-generation US citizen and college graduate, never takes the amazing freedoms we enjoy in the US and especially in Texas for granted. Lulite is a product of refugee parents who fled an authoritarian government in Ethiopia nearly 40 years ago. Her family has truly lived the American dream, and Lulite has become the product of their hard work, sacrifices, and determination.
Lulite Ejigu is an active member of the Ethiopian diaspora community participating in cultural, church, & giving events. Raised in a strong Christian family and Ethiopian community in Texas allowed her to value the strength family and community support can bring to shaping a purposeful life. This foundation has renewed her strength in difficult times and the very foundation as a mother she uses to raise her son.
When they say "it takes a village to raise children," it couldn't be more true, but it can also be said that the foundation of democracy is also built by this very same "village." The principles that shape our government today should reflect what we hold dear, but does the legislation being passed today reflect our deepest wishes or concerns? Lulite is fighting for us to find the roots of our village, the origins that nurture, the seeds that allow us to thrive, and that is the message she wants to deliver to empower fellow Texans.
Learn Where Lulite Stands On The Issues
Standing For Economic Liberty
Our American dream is founded on the opportunities that allow us to take care of our families. These opportunities are essential for the success of our future generations.
Standing For Religious Freedoms
True saying that 'when we stand for nothing, we fall for everything. If we don't STAND up against the big government and this over politicizing of issues, we hurt the bedrock of the American family. No matter the religion or beliefs, they are ALL safeguarded in our constitution as they should remain.
Fighting for Pro-Family Legislation
Pro-Family legislation focuses on the principles that honor and empower our communities: supporting small businesses, our elders, single parents, our youth, and other key groups that are critical to the fabric of our strong American communities.
To learn more about Lulite Ejigu or receive updates on her campaign, visit her online at www.lulitefortexas.com.
Lulite started her career at the start of the Financial crisis. As such, she has found herself in roles setting up new programs helping the most vulnerable customer populations keep their homes from foreclosure/eviction or designing an economic playbook to prepare for the next crises. She has continued to find herself branded as the "crises guru" amongst different firms, clients, and friends/family.
Choosing to lean into this role today, Lulite runs a consulting and management firm primarily serving as a Senior Advisor to large-scale institutions and businesses globally while also becoming an entrepreneur focusing on companies that have a positive social impact on society. Before transitioning out of banking, she served as an Executive Director in Risk Management at J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Lulite's focus on social justice investment is reflected in her track record of championing programs that aid vulnerable populations as part of a Triple Bottom Line approach to business.
Lulite holds an Executive MBA from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a BA in Psychology from Texas Tech University. Combining both Lulite's extensive years of experience in the financial industry and her educational background, Lulite will use her insights to bring a balanced and pragmatic perspective to the table.
