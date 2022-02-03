Hales Global Group to participate in the 2022 Army Futures Command Symposium on Emerging Energy Technologies
Three-Day Event to be held in Austin, Texas in April, 2022WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Hales, President and CEO of Hales Global Group announced today that his firm had been selected to participate in the VERTEX/Energy Symposium hosted by the Army Futures Command (AFC) in Austin, Texas from April 19-21, 2022.
Hales Global Group's founder and president, Larry Hales stated, "We are excited to have been selected to participate in this critical Symposium to discuss the U.S. Army's approach to next generation energy solutions." Hales continued, being one of 150 business leaders across the nation selected to engage with subject matter experts at the AFC Symposium is one of Hales Global Group's finest moments."
The Symposium will capture market intelligence that the AFC can use to examine new energy concepts and develop the next generation technology requirements for the U.S. Army. The agenda will focus on four areas where the AFC is working to modernize energy and technology solutions. Through Panel Discussions, Keynote Speakers and Case Study sessions, the 150 participants will explore how and where the Army will invest its resources going forward.
For additional information about partnering with the Hales Global Group for this exceptional opportunity to engage with the AFC, investors, innovators and market experts, please visit www.halesglobal.com or write info@halesglobal.com
About the Army Future Command: The Army Future Command (AFC) leads the persistent modernization of the Army to provide future warfighters with the concepts, capabilities, and organizational designs needed to dominate a future battlefield. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AFC has more than 26,000 people worldwide. The Army's six modernization priorities are the focus of our eight Cross Functional Teams: Long Range Precision Fires; Next Generation Combat Vehicle; Future Vertical Lift; Army Network; Air and Missile Defense; Solder Lethality; Assured Positioning Navigation Timing; and, Synthetic Training Environment. The Artificial Intelligence Task Force and Army Applications Lab also support our efforts.
Collaborating with entrepreneurs, scientists, industry, and academia, AFC strives to create the best solutions to keep Soldiers safe and America strong.
About Hales Global Group LLC: Hales Global Group is a boutique consulting firm providing targeted business development and market research solutions. Our senior consultants have deep and broad industry backgrounds and international business expertise. We are experienced entrepreneurs and business advisors to companies and federal government agencies worldwide. Our founder, Larry Hales and our senior associates have held senior top management positions inside the White House, Senate, DoD, GSA, and other agencies worldwide.
Hales Global specializes in the formulation and implementation of business development strategies, through Open Innovation, Partner Search, and Market Development consulting services-empowering clients and successful license, distribution, joint venture, strategic alliance, and M&A relationships. ###
