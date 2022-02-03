FRACTAL PROPERTY ANNOUNCES NFTs FOR EVERY REAL HOME IN THE U.S.
Property Owners, Buyers, Renters, Agents & Brokers Can Claim Their NFTNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fractal Property announced it will create an NFT for every real-world residential property in the United States in 2022. The company develops blockchain solutions for real estate and is launching a service allowing people to claim NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, for every physical property on the planet, starting with homes in the US.
Any home buyer, seller, or renter, or their broker/agent, can claim an NFT from Fractal’s platform at www.fractalprop.com for free. An NFT can represent any right someone has to the property, such as ownership, sales & leasing rights or rights to a nightly rental. Each NFT therefore acts as a custom listing that allows property buyers and sellers around the world to easily find and pay each other, without needing a centralized platform.
The NFT is similar to any property listing: it can have a listing title, description of the property and what’s offered, pictures, and has a price. But unlike traditional listings that are tied to one platform, NFTs on a public blockchain can show up on any marketplace worldwide, including ones that haven't emerged. Payments are built in, giving sellers more control over pricing & fees, and transaction certainty. Once the NFT is created, it can last forever, be updated, and stay with the property with every resale, potentially saving anyone from ever having to create a listing for that home again.
The first step is creating or “minting” the NFT for the property, which can be intimidating. That’s why Fractal Property is simplifying the process by minting them and making them claimable for every US home. Once claimed, those actively buying or selling the home gain another distribution & marketing channel, auction capability and the ability to pay with cryptocurrency. Those not currently active can use the NFT to gauge interest on the home or sell rights that weren’t possible before. If the NFT is not claimed by the property’s current rightsholder(s), it can be claimed by the next one.
Here’s how it works: go to Fractal’s claim page (www.fractalprop.com/claim), type in the property address and decide what the NFT represents. If you’re the property owner, enter how much you would sell it for. For lessors & renters, enter how much you would rent or resell rental rights for. If you’re interested in buying or renting the property enter how much you are willing to pay. Finally, provide contact information and a cryptocurrency wallet address to claim the NFT. The NFT is then created for the respective rights and available for sale at the price entered.
When others search the same property, they will see existing listing(s) on the property and can freely contact the other party to discuss a transaction. Buyers can pay cryptocurrency for the NFT or transact through traditional payment methods, making the NFT optional. This serves as an example of how the real estate market can evolve using technology as a complement, not replacement, to existing methods.
Once NFTs have been made for every home in the US, Fractal will be integrating with other platforms, blockchain and real estate organizations, and municipalities to broaden their use. For more information or to discuss collaboration, contact Fractal’s team at info@fractalprop.com or visit their website at www.fractalprop.com.
