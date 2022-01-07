Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,888 in the last 365 days.

Fractal Property Launches Marketplace For Real Estate NFTs

Fractal Property

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Fractal Property announced it’s launching a new marketplace dedicated to NFTs (or non-fungible tokens) for real-world real estate. The platform aims to grow the worldwide real estate market and improve its efficiency & accessibility using blockchain technology to complement, not replace, existing approaches.

Fractal Property acts as a home to the growing number of NFTs backed by real-world property and an incubator for creative solutions. Anyone buying, renting or selling real estate, including agents and brokers, can create NFTs for their properties. For buyers, the marketplace allows them to find interesting properties and crowdfund their own purchases. For property owners or renters, the marketplace opens up new ways to sell rights to their property. For agents and brokers, making their current listings NFTs opens up their reach worldwide.

Fractal is working to make the process as easy as listing on any real estate site. Users simply “mint” or create NFTs to represent a property through Fractal’s website (fractalprop.com) or another minting site. The NFT then becomes a listing on Fractal’s marketplace and publicly on a blockchain.

As marketplaces for NFTs expand and emerge, listings can automatically show up on new platforms, expanding reach. The NFT only needs to be created once, and can last forever, eliminating the hassle of creating a new listing for the same property every time it’s resold. Each individual property can be represented as a single NFT or fractionalized into several NFTs to lower the cost. Once represented as an NFT, the property can be more easily bought, sold, and even resold.

For more information, visit their website https://fractalprop.com/ or email info@fractalprop.com

info@fractalprop.com
Fractal Property
Fractal Property
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Fractal Property Launches Marketplace For Real Estate NFTs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.