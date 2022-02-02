Go Mini’s Franchising, LLC Has Record Growth in 2021 and Names New Chairman
Go Mini's adds 14 new franchises and systemwide revenue grows almost 30% over 2020!
It was an exciting year for us as we experienced new franchise growth from both established operators as well operators new to franchising and Go Mini’s”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Mini’s Moving and Portable Storage announced today that it experienced record growth in 2021, adding 14 new franchisees to its system and growing systemwide revenue by 30 percent over last year. “It was an exciting year for us as we experienced new franchise growth from both established operators as well operators new to
franchising and Go Mini’s,’ stated Chris Walls, President and CEO of Go Mini’s. Walls attributes the growth to the robust real estate market, more people with the ability to work from anywhere, and the new innovative systems and training Go Mini’s has introduced over the past two years. He also stated, “We are looking forward to another great year as we continuously develop our proprietary operating system and local and national marketing programs.” Last year Go Mini’s launched its first national TV ad campaign and will be adding connected TV advertising to complement its linear TV ad campaigns in 2022.
Additionally, at its recent Annual Member Meeting, Go Mini’s re-elected its directors who served last year and helped guide Go Mini’s to its unprecedented growth in 2021. The 2022 directors are: John Clancy, Craig Hamilton, Bill Locke, Rick Paulk, and the founding Director, Sheila Norris. The Board elected Bill Locke as the Chairman to lead Go Mini’s in 2022. Locke stated, “I am excited to help guide Go Mini’s through its next phase of growth and to capitalize on the positive momentum we have experienced over the past two years. Also, I want to thank our previous Chairman, John Clancy, for his leadership and guidance over the past several years. I look forward to working with him and all the directors as we plan for our continued expansion.”
ABOUT GO MINI'S:
Go Mini’s Moving & Portable Storage is the new way to move and store. As an active member of the International Franchising Association (IFA), we strive to continually improve our business through networking, partnerships, and shared best practices. We provide potential franchisees the opportunity to bring their customers the convenience and control of renting, moving, and storing in the form of mobile storage container solutions. With locations in the US, Canada, and Mexico, Go Mini’s is your mobile storage partner, wherever you are. For more information on franchising with Go Mini’s, visit: https://www.gominisfranchise.com. For more information or media requests please contact us at info@gominis.com.
