Go Mini's Franchising, LLC Grants Trademark License to Make Space, Inc. for use In Canada
Go Mini's and Make Space enter agreement for use of the Go Mini's brand to enable growth in Canadian market
West Lake Village, Calif. – February 10, 2021 – Go Mini’s Franchising, LLC, a leading moving and portable storage franchise in North America, announced today that it has entered into a Trademark License Agreement with Make Space, Inc. a leading storage and investment company in Canada.
The License Agreement will enable Make Space to use the Go Mini’s trademarks to operate a portable moving and storage businesses in all geographic regions of Canada that have not been licensed to other parties.
“We are excited to work with Make Space and look forward to continuing to grow our brand in Canada with such an experienced partner.” stated Chris Walls, Go Mini’s Franchising, LLC’s President and CEO. He further stated, “we now have 100% coverage in the Canadian market, and this is the first step in executing our strategic growth plan for the Go Mini’s brand across North America.”
“This partnership continues a growing relationship between Make Space Inc. and Go Mini’s Franchising, LLC. We are proud to add this brand to our extensive portfolio and look forward to expanding to many more Canadian markets.” Stated Terry Thomas, CEO, Make Space Inc.
The Financial terms were not disclosed.
For more information please contact Go Mini’s at info@gominis.com
Go Mini’s Moving & Portable Storage is the new way to move and store. As an active member of the International Franchising Association (IFA), we strive to continually improve our business through networking, partnerships, and shared best practices. We provide potential franchisees the opportunity to bring their customers the convenience and control of renting, moving, and storing in the form of mobile storage container solutions. With locations in the US, Canada, and Mexico, Go Mini’s is your mobile storage partner, wherever you are.
Chris Walls
Go Mini's Franchising, LLC
