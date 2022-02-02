Submit Release
Senate confirms Kurt Steinhaus as secretary of Public Education Department

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement after the state Senate confirmed Kurt Steinhaus as secretary of the New Mexico Public Education Department:

“Secretary Steinhaus is exactly the advocate that schools, educators, kids and families need and deserve. He has spent his entire career dedicated to improving educational outcomes in New Mexico and is uniquely qualified to lead the Public Education Department. It is clear that he has the respect of educators, stakeholders and advocates from around the state.”

Secretary Steinhaus issued the following statement:

“It’s an awesome opportunity to help provide leadership across New Mexico. It’s a job I’ve been working toward my whole career. As secretary, I consider it my responsibility to serve as the state’s instructional leader and chief executive officer for education while working closely with school leaders and the community and setting a tone and defining the strategic direction for student success.”

