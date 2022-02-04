Join Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Bradley Nelson and other thought leaders for: Healing from the Inside Out by Awakening World

Dr. Deepak Chopra, best-selling author of 91 books including "Metahuman" and "Total Meditation" Dr. Bradley Nelson is author of the best-selling book, "The Emotion Code.” Dr. Beth DuPree serves as the chief medical officer for Gateway Sciences Clay Kahler is an experienced entrepreneur, product innovator and angel investor in the life sciences and wellness sector. He is also the Founder/CEO of GATEWAY SCIENCES, LLC Neil Markey is the co-founder of Beckley Retreats, a previously successful entrepreneur, former McKinsey consultant and C-level business executive

This event will include thought leaders on plant medicine, energy healing, alternative medicine, as well as musical guests and live Q&A opportunities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, global thought leaders in the energy medicine, plant medicine and alternative medicine space join together on February 18th, 19th and 20th for a weekend of "Healing from the Inside Out" hosted by Scott Catamas, Teresa Collins, and Jennifer K. Hill as part of the "Awakening World" series.

Throughout the events meditation and wellness expert, Khadijih Mitchell-Polka, will be facilitating live meditation experiences.

Beginning the evening of February 18th, from 7:30pm PT until 9:30pm PT, plant and alternative medicine experts, Neil Markey, Clay Kahler and Dr. Beth DuPree will offer their wisdom on the benefits of plant and alternative medicine in combatting depression, anxiety and PTSD.

On the evening of February 19th from 5:30pm until 9:30pm PT, DEEPAK CHOPRA™ and Dr. Bradley Nelson will be joined by musical guests as they discuss Deepak's latest book and Dr. Nelson shares tools for healing from his best-selling book "The Emotion Code."

Finally, Sunday morning viewers can tune in and ask questions live of energy healers and connect to live energy medicine healing sessions from 10:00am until 11:30am PT

To join this event or to find out more, please use this link: https://globalpeacetribe.com/

About DEEPAK CHOPRA™

DEEPAK CHOPRA™ is the founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. www.deepakchopra.com

About Dr. Bradley Nelson

Dr. Bradley Nelson is author of the best-selling book, "The Emotion Code.” It explains how to identify and release trapped emotions that block us from wellness. A new edition of "The Emotion Code" is now available (May 2019, St. Martin's Press). For more information and a free Emotion Code Starter Kit, visit EmotionCodeGift.com.

About Dr Beth DuPree

Dr. Beth DuPree serves as the chief medical officer for Gateway Sciences. She brings thirty-five years of expertise and passion to the evolving world of health, wellness and psychedelic therapy. Dr. DuPree has served as the Vice President of Holy Redeemer Health System overseeing Surgical Services, Women’s Health, Employee Wellness and Integrative and Holistic Medicine. In 2007 she founded The Healing Consciousness Foundation that provides healing/ integrative services free of charge to women and men on their breast cancer journey. She is the author of “The Healing Consciousness: A Doctor’s Journey to Healing”, a Reiki Master, national and international physician educator, inspirational Speaker, pilot, philanthropist, health and wellness enthusiast and a loving wife of 35 years and mother of two amazing sons.

About Clay Kahler

Clay Kahler is an experienced entrepreneur, product innovator and angel investor in the life sciences and wellness sector. He is also the Founder/CEO of GATEWAY SCIENCES, LLC. GATEWAY is actively engaged in the mental health renaissance driven by the growing acceptance of therapeutic use of psychedelic compounds. The organization includes in its areas of focus the administration of ketamine via IM and IV infusions in a clinical setting and use of unique pre/post integration tools that will enable patients an optimal experience. GATEWAY is also actively involved in the mycology sector with endeavors in both the medicinal and nutritional mushroom sectors. The seasoned team professionals includes business executives, chemists, psychologists, psychiatrists, MD's, RN's, an experienced and dedicated support team inclusive of marketing professionals. Research initiatives exploring the efficacy of ketamine, psilocybin, MDMA and Ibogaine are ongoing and an exciting piece of GATEWAY's mission: Leading the Human Race to Inner Space

About Neil Markey

Neil Markey is the co-founder of Beckley Retreats, a previously successful entrepreneur, former McKinsey consultant and C-level business executive. Neil is also a self proclaimed reformed “unhappiness” expert. Prior to his business career, Markey was a Captain in the Army Special Operations, 2d Ranger Battalion, and was deployed once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan.

He has taught meditation to professional athletes, special forces soldiers, business executives, healthcare practitioners, educators and even operators at our top-level federal intelligence agencies. Neil continues to lead wellness retreats in nature utilizing meditation, plant medicine, and other wellness modalities and sees retreats as a powerful path for human transformation when properly paired with the right “set and setting”, intellectual understanding and community support.