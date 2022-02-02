Armstrong Relocation Purchases New Warehouse Facility
Armstrong Relocation has completed the acquisition of 5 Olympic Way, Madison MS, expanding their footprint to 75,000 square feet in Central Mississippi.
Our Mission is to build the Armstrong family of companies into the industry’s dominating global supplier of moving, relocation, and logistics services.”JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armstrong Relocation and Commercial Services has long been one of the most trusted full service moving companies in Jackson. Now, they are making moves to further increase their capacity to serve clients in Central Mississippi. As a part of this effort, Armstrong Relocation has recently purchased a new warehouse facility in Madison, MS.
— Keith Hopper
Having completed the acquisition of 5 Olympic Way, Madison, MS, Armstrong Relocation now has a footprint of 75,000 square feet in Central Mississippi. This expansion will increase their ability to provide warehousing, final mile delivery, and logistics services to the region.
Acquiring this additional warehouse space in Madison will ultimately play an important role in helping the Jackson branch of Armstrong Relocation achieve their goal of growing their commercial office furniture installation services in Mississippi and Louisiana.
The Armstrong team is very well versed in a wide range of office furniture installation services. “One of the most common office furniture installation jobs is cubicle installation,” said Keith Hopper, President of Armstrong Relocation, Jackson. “We’ve set up hundreds of cubicle bands in our decades of commercial moving experience with our professional installers.”
Those at Armstrong Relocation hope that by expanding their reach in Central Mississippi with the acquisition of their new warehouse facility, they will be able to provide a variety of relocation services, including office furniture installation, warehousing, residential moving, and more for a broader client base than ever before.
“Our Mission,” stated Hopper, “is to build the Armstrong family of companies into the industry’s dominating global supplier of moving, relocation, and logistics services. We strive to provide the highest value to our customers and stakeholders through building our organization of passionate team members.”
Exciting things are on the horizon for Armstrong Relocation as they prepare to set up shop in their new facility. Keep an eye on Armstrong in the coming months and watch as they continue to prove that their reputation as a first-rate full service moving company in Jackson is well deserved.
