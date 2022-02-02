Undercover Drug Investigation Nets Indictments and Arrests

LEXINGTON – Dangerous drugs and suspected drug dealers have been taken off the streets of Henderson County following an ongoing undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Since April 2021, TBI special agents and investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, have worked covertly to target the sale of illicit drugs in the area as part of “Operation Big Red Ice 2.0.” The original operation, which spanned 16 months, resulted in 18 indictments in April 2021. As part of this investigation, agents and investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases, searches, surveillance, and research, resulting in the indictment of 33 individuals.

“In April, I talked to the community about this operation not being over. No doubt some of the people arrested today knew of the operation in April yet continued to sale illegal drugs,” said 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens. “My message to those of you who are engaged in drug trafficking but have not yet been indicted, stop your criminality. It’s not worth the next eight to 30 years of your life.”

On January 28th, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 33 people in connection to the ongoing investigation.

“We are grateful to the TBI and our law enforcement partners for helping us get dangerous drug offenders off the streets of Henderson County,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. “As part of these two operations, 51 suspected drug dealers are being held accountable and our community is a safer place.”

Today, TBI and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Huntingdon Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit, McKenzie Police Department, Scotts Hill Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted an extensive roundup in an effort to bring the indicted individuals into custody.

“The reality is drugs fuel violence in our community and drug offenders are extremely violent,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “In this operation alone, offenders have committed homicides, aggravated assaults, domestic violence, and aggravated child abuse. That is why our focus on drug enforcement will not end.”

At the time of this release, 22 individuals had been arrested and charged as a result of the indictments. Three additional individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. Methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, nine firearms, and one vehicle were also seized today as part of the investigation.

Lacy Baldwin (DOB: 8/30/88), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Donald Ballard (DOB: 10/27/70), Cedar Grove – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Ronald Ballard (DOB: 10/1/71), Cedar Grove – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Simple Possession Schedule VI (marijuana), one count Simple Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Chelsie Bazzell (DOB: 10/19/94), McKenzie – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Christopher Brunt (DOB: 2/5/80), Lexington – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Keisha Cannon (DOB: 10/2/82), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Elvis Dickson (DOB: 12/27/70), Michie – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Dustin Garner (DOB: 2/17/87), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Sarah Kelly-Justice (DOB: 5/6/76), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Christopher McPeake (DOB: 4/22/75), Huron – One count Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Brandon Nance (DOB: 11/20/78), Scotts Hill – One count Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Cheryl Parker (DOB: 5/17/58), Huron – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (crack cocaine)

Jamie Parker (DOB: 4/13/76), Yuma – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Jeffery Parker (DOB: 3/16/68), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Timothy Parker (DOB: 8/28/64), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Possession with Intent (methamphetamine), 9 counts Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, 9 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Curtis Renfroe (DOB: 4/9/54), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), one count Possession of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jeffery Tulley (DOB: 1/12/64), Lexington – Three counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Two counts Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Brooksey Wadley (DOB: 1/24/91), Huntingdon – Two counts Sell and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Heather Wallace (DOB: 5/20/88), Huron – Four counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

David Webb Sr. (DOB: 10/17/58), Huron – Two counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

J. Bart Wilson Sr. (DOB: 1/13/68), Huron – Two counts Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Kimberly Wood (DOB: 5/26/81), Lexington – One count Sell and Delivery Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Also arrested today:

Hollie Graves (DOB: 5/15/88), Lexington – One count Theft of Property (Motor Vehicle)

Derek Maness (DOB: 9/48/94), Huron – One count Failure to Appear

Christine Smith (DOB: 12/10/86), Lexington – One count of Failure to Appear