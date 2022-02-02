Submit Release
Labor & Business Committee – Week 4, 2022

February 2, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Labor & Business Relations Committee

SSB 3072 – Teens employed as pizza dough rollers

SSB 3072 creates an exception to Iowa’s law prohibiting those under 18 from operating power-driven bakery machines. The bill will allow for 16 and 17-year-olds to operate power-driven pizza-dough rollers that are equipped with certain safeguards. This new language is allowed under federal child labor law.

The federal guidance states that the exception for these particular pizza-dough rollers is only for the operation of the machine. Those under 18 would still be prohibited from setting up, adjusting, repairing, oiling or cleaning the machines. In addition, all the safeguards detailed in the bill must be present on the machine, operational and not overridden. An amendment was adopted in committee to include this language. As amended, the bill is consistent with federal child labor law. [2/2: short form]

