SHE RUNS: Deirdre Gilbert, Gubernatorial Candidate for Governor of Texas Making HER-STORY, HISTORY
Inspiring black women are making history across the country, and Deirdre Gilbert is one of those women.
Tort reform kept me from getting justice for my daughter's death. I had to redirect my pain, and this is how The National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association was birthed.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With February being Black History month, Gubernatorial challenger Deirdre Gilbert shares her story. For years, Deirdre Gilbert focused on helping those harmed by medical negligence because no one else would. Inspiring black women are making history across the country, and Deirdre Gilbert is one of those women.
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
The native Houstonian founded the non-profit The National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association after her daughter Jocelyn died at the hands of doctors who were not held accountable for her death.
"February 14, 2011, will be a day that I will always remember. It was the day that I lost my daughter to medical malpractice. I would never have imagined that the same medical industry that kept her alive through her difficult delivery would be the same who took her life," said Gilbert. "Not only did they take her life, but justice was never served. Tort reform kept me from getting justice for my daughter's death. I had to redirect my pain, and this is how The National Medical Malpractice Advocacy Association was birthed."
To help her cope with the grief she was enduring, she began to help thousands across the city, state, and country. SHE RUNS because of those voices crying out for help that spoke volumes about medical negligence, malpractice suits held in secrecy, and the blind policies, practices, and reforms of many agencies that were intended to protect but did not.
Gilbert has always had a passion for the least of us. She says that the repeated refusal for the State of Texas to take the constitutional safeguards that protect individuals from immoral equality was her driving force for her race for Governor.
Gilbert is a hidden jewel that has already made an impact just by running. The contribution and the effort set forth to run for one of the top positions in the state as a black woman speaks volumes for her courage. She is breaking barriers and is challenging the status quo, fighting an establishment that does not recognize her as a viable candidate.
Regardless of the election outcome, Deirdre Gilbert, a black female, has broken the glass ceiling of doubt. Gilbert is empowering others as she runs this race to be bold, be brave, be confident, just be and do the impossible with God. Her name will be in the books of Black History; that is a fact.
About Deidre Gilbert
Deirdre Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community, and she's worked on issues such as the denial of voting rights in local elections within Missouri City and MUD District issues. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights, and Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education. Deirdre Gilbert is not afraid of a battle and is willing to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.
The core of Gilbert's message is Justice for All. To connect with Gilbert, visit her online at https://gilbert4gov.com; they can go to https://deirdre-gilbert.com or https://nmmaa.org. Gilbert can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
