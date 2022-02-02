Tukatech - Umesh Gaur Promoted to Managing Director International

Tukatech Managing Director International - Umesh Gaur

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUKATECH, the leading provider and only American company for CAD, CAM apparel technology solutions, announces the appointment of Umesh Gaur as Managing Director International.

Gaur will manage business operations on a global scale. The appointment is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the rapidly expanding USA-based technology solutions provider. Gaur brings more than 20 years of experience in the space, with a proven track record serving previously as Tukatech’s President for Asia.

Gaur has risen in the company from the ground up, starting 20 years ago as an Installation Engineer, then moving up through the ranks to oversee operations in Asia and Europe.

With Gaur based in Gurgaon, India Tukatech is poised to execute an ambitious growth plan in Asia, the Middle East, Eastern and Western Europe, Africa, and other emerging markets with an ever-changing and increasingly challenging supply chain environment.

Gaur says of his new position as MD International, “It’s a huge honor to have this opportunity at such an exciting time for the company.” He notes a marked increase in the use of technology for companies of all levels and sizes. This is especially so in exporting countries fighting to save their businesses and become competitive, he says, and is also the case for importing countries bringing production back home with the use of technology.

He adds, “It is challenging for exporters to reduce their time and cost or else lose business. With strong foundations for this growth and a huge base of happy Tukatech users, I am confident that we can continue to build upon this success and drive our strategic vision forward.”

Tukatech has an impressive knowledge-based global network. For the last 27 years the company has developed user-friendly and powerful software, with a focus on strong engineering and implementation. This has become all the more important in the wake of two years of international supply chain disruption. Ram Sareen, Founder and Chairman of Tukatech, is “thrilled” to bring Gaur into the Managing Director International position. He says, “It is with great pleasure I can announce this promotion. Umesh has many years of experience in the apparel industry and has done a wonderful job building and supporting teams in Asia and Europe. He is well-suited to do the same in Africa and other regions of the globe.”

About Tukatech- Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry’s leading provider of fashion design software (2D CAD), virtual product development (3D virtual sampling and fit with real-time motion simulation), cloud collaboration, the most advanced marker making system, and cutting room machinery for garment manufacturing.</i>