Randall N. Hyer, MD, PhD, MPH, joins the Blumberg Institute faculty

A former Moderna executive, Dr. Hyer played a key role in launching the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.DOYLESTOWN, PA, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randall N. Hyer, MD, PhD, MPH, former senior vice president for global medical affairs at Moderna Inc., has joined the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute’s faculty as an adjunct member.
A Bucks County resident, Dr. Hyer is a distinguished professor of experimental therapeutics at the Blumberg Institute and senior advisor to Hepatitis B Foundation. Also, Dr. Hyer is leading the development of a startup company to commercialize a patented technology invented at the Blumberg Institute that shows significant promise as a tool for mRNA drug development.
At Moderna, Dr. Hyer recently played a key role in the launch of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, which has made a tremendous difference worldwide in combating the pandemic.
Previously Dr. Hyer was an executive with Dynavax Inc., where he was pivotal in engaging the scientific, medical and policy communities to achieve FDA approval of a new adult hepatitis B vaccine (HEPLISAV-B), the world’s first two-dose vaccine for hepatitis B.
Board-certified in general preventive medicine and public health, Dr. Hyer earned his MD from Duke and trained at Walter Reed and Harvard. He received a PhD from the University of Oxford researching the genetics of juvenile diabetes. Dr. Hyer graduated with Distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy and served 12 years in the U.S. Navy, including 13 months in Antarctica as the winter-over physician.
Dr. Hyer is an avid aviator and has been known to make people laugh.
An independent, nonprofit research organization, the Blumberg Institute was launched in 2003 by the Hepatitis B Foundation to advance its research mission. Today, the Institute is one of the nation’s leading centers for translational research, particularly for hepatitis B and liver cancer. The Institute supports drug discovery, biomarker discovery and translational biotechnology around common research themes such as chronic hepatitis, liver disease and liver cancer in an environment conducive to interaction, collaboration and focus. The Blumberg Institute is located in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it manages, near Doylestown, Pa.
