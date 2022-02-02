Celeris Therapeutics announces the appointment of biotech veterans to lead drug discovery and biology efforts
Hires of Dr. Friedrich Kroll, as VP of Drug Discovery and Dr. Markus Muellner, as VP of Biology reflect ambitions to move quickly into the clinicMENLO PARK, CA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Friedrich Kroll, who has more than 25 years of experience in medicinal and computational chemistry, obtained his PhD back in 1992 at the Marburg University in organic chemistry and worked with several big pharma and biotech companies, leading teams of up to 40 people. His vast experience covers all stages in drug development, and his prior work led to drugs on the market.
"I am delighted to lead Celeris Therapeutics' drug discovery programs focused on CNS and oncology based on the Celeris One™ platform and a strong team. I am very excited about the progress to come.", stated Dr. Friedrich Kroll, the new VP of Drug Discovery at Celeris Therapeutics.
Dr. Markus Muellner moved from academia to biotech following several high-impact publications on cancer vulnerabilities, eventually joining the leadership team at PhoreMost Ltd. in Cambridge, UK, as CTO. At Celeris Therapeutics, he oversees the dry and wet labs, drug discovery programs, and robotized wet-lab efforts that are part of the Celeris One™ platform.
"I am very excited to build on the successes to date and continue the development of the internal drug pipeline while we successively implement the vision of our automated platform.", commented Dr. Markus Muellner, the new VP of Biology at Celeris Therapeutics.
"The addition of two such experienced and outstanding leaders to our executive team is a significant milestone. Their support is critical and will contribute substantially to our progress in drug and platform development.", says Christopher Trummer, CEO and Co-Founder of Celeris Therapeutics.
About Celeris Therapeutics
Celeris Therapeutics is an AI-first drug development company that uses innovative, computer-driven methods to develop PIC™ degrader drugs for yet-to-be drugged pathogenic proteins related to Parkinson's and various types of cancers.
Celeris Therapeutics' technical solution is the platform Celeris One™. Celeris Therapeutics collaborates with pharma and biotech companies to co-develop drugs in areas of high unmet medical need and develops wholly-owned drug programs.
Celeris Therapeutics has offices in Menlo Park, CA, and Graz, Austria.
To learn more, visit www.celeristx.com
