Substance use disorders affect a massive 20 million plus individuals across the United States
When deciding how to properly get treated you should always seek professional assistance. Professional treatment centers can be crutial because detoxing at home can be life-threatening & make relapse more likely.
A few years ago, drug overdose deaths in the United States peaked at 72,000, but now new overdose records are made yearly. Even during COVID, there is hope.
Drug detoxification, more commonly referred to as detox, refers to the process of breaking the physical bonds of addiction. Both the physical and mental aspects of addiction can be equally as strong. Changes occur in the brain and subsequently affect the entire body, causing cravings and many other physiological symptoms. This makes it reasonably difficult to overcome an addiction, even when the desire to quit is present.
The side effects that accompany the detox process as known as withdrawal symptoms. These symptoms can take a toll on the individual mentally and physically. While experiencing withdrawal symptoms, decision-making skills become strained, difficult, and dangerous. The desire to quit can be smothered by discomfort, hallucinations, and cravings. Without the right precautionary measures in place, these symptoms can lead to more drug use and dangerous actions.
Withdrawal symptoms can vary greatly from one substance to another but may include nausea and vomiting, anxiety and paranoia, muscle cramps, aching or weakness, irritability, seizures, hallucinations, and insomnia.
The length of the process can also vary depending on factors such as which substances were used, how long use has taken place, and the amount used.
A detox center is designed to make the detox process as comfortable as possible, and minimize all risks associated. Round-the-clock care and monitoring are provided to assist those with chronic symptoms and ensure the safety of each and every client. A luxury detox facility is equipped with everything necessary to achieve sobriety. This includes the most highly qualified and trained staff and various treatment options. Following a short stay in detox and residential addiction treatment center program, WeLevelUp addiction treatment centers clients are ready and prepared for the next phase of their recovery journey.
Co-Occurring Disorders Dual Diagnosis Treatment
The exact definition of dual diagnosis (also sometimes referred to as co-occurring disorders) can vary between institutions. It is generally defined as the specific treatment of someone who has been diagnosed with having a substance abuse disorder and a mental health disorder at the same time. There is no distinction of whether the mental disorder led to substance abuse or vice versa. Addiction treatment professionals understand that mental health and substance abuse have a complex and deeply intertwined relationship that is difficult to extricate from one another. Trying to resolve drug addiction in isolation is often ineffectual; it fails to look at the whole picture and results in a relapse.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 7.9 million adults suffered from co-occurring disorders in 2014. [4] The administration assessed the following groups as being at the highest risk of dual diagnosis:
- The homeless community
- Veterans
- Those in the criminal justice system
For the populations who are homeless or in the criminal justice system, the causal relationship may be different than with veterans, and it should be noted that there is some significant overlap in these three groups.
WeLevelUp's comprehensive and personalized dual diagnosis program includes addiction treatment center activities for mental disorders such as:
Anxiety Treatment
Schizophrenia Treatment
Depression Treatment
Panic Attacks Treatment
Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Major Depressive Disorder Treatment
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment
and other Psychiatric Disorders Treatment
Residential Treatment
The residential addiction treatment center is a resource-intense high level of care. This is for adults with severe levels of addiction whose mental health, medical needs, addictive behaviors require a 24-hour structured environment to make recovery possible. In addition, these adults may have complex psychiatric or medical problems. Moreover, they may have family issues that interfere with their ability to avoid substance use.
One well-known long-term residential treatment model is the therapeutic community. The therapeutic community uses a combination of techniques to “re-socialize” the adults and enlist all the members of the community, including residents and staff, as active participants in treatment. In fact, addiction treatment center focuses on building personal and social responsibility and developing new coping skills. Such programs offer a range of family services and may require family participation. [1]
Residential treatment is also a level of service that has 24-hour supervision but does not have the same level of medical monitoring and staffing associated with inpatient treatment. Individuals who do not have significant medical problems but who need constant supervision are good candidates for residential treatment.
The length of time that a person stays on a residential unit can vary considerably, with some stays lasting as little as a few days or a week, and others lasting many months. Residential programs are staffed 24-hours a day and provide groups and counseling. A physician may see patients on an intermittent basis after admission (e.g., once per week if no medical issues), and in some cases, non-complicated medical problems and withdrawals can be managed on a residential unit. [2]
Above all, it is a good alternative for those who are in search of effective addiction treatment. At WeLevelUp Addiction Treatment Centers, professional and caring staff are driven to guide you or your loved one through this vital journey. In a safe, therapeutic, and comfortable environment during your time in any of the residential addiction treatment centers. Specialists ensure that you experience a safe and serene healing environment with the highest level of confidentiality and the utmost respect for each individual.
Secondary dual diagnosis treatment can be critical to overall long-term recovery.
Inpatient Addiction Treatment Center
An inpatient addiction treatment center is a residential treatment center where clients reside for varying lengths depending on their program. The average stay is 30 days, but most addiction treatment facilities offer more extended programs (60 days, 90 days, or even longer). The length of treatment depends on different factors, including the existence of any co-occurring mental health conditions, the severity of the addiction, and whether the individual has been through rehab before.
When you are in treatment, focus on your recovery — not the time it takes to get out. Don’t allow the uncertainty of treatment length to prevent you from finding the support and healing you need.
Helping yourself or a loved one should be achieved without sacrificing comfort and safety. The WelevelUp rehab provides a safe and comfortable inpatient addiction treatment center with licensed therapists and 24 hours health monitoring.
Medication-Assisted Treatment
Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) uses medications with counseling and behavioral therapies to implement a “whole-patient” approach to treating substance use disorders, including alcoholism. It is also essential to address other health conditions during treatment. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved numerous medications to treat alcohol and opioid use disorders. MAT for addiction alleviates the withdrawal symptoms and psychological cravings that cause chemical imbalances in the body. Medications used for MAT are evidence-based treatment options and do not just substitute one drug for another.
Addiction Treatment Center Programs
Comprehensive and personalized dual diagnosis program includes treatment activities for mental disorders such as:
- Alcohol Detox - Buprenorphine Detox
- Prescription Pill Detox - Heroin Detox
- Benzo Detox - Tramadol Detox
- Opiate Detox - Soma Detox
- Meth Detox - Demerol Detox
- Methadone Detox - Dilaudid Detox
- Cocaine Detox - Xanax Detox
- GHB Detox - Klonopin Detox
Drug Addiction Treatment
Only trained medical professionals have the knowledge and expertise to determine the most effective and safest ways to manage the effect of mental disorders. Although some substances may briefly help with mental illness symptoms, they can sometimes worsen and even lead to addiction. Additionally, when an individual develops mental disorders, brain changes may enhance the rewarding effects of the drugs, making it harder to stop using.
Alcohol Addiction Treatment
Quitting alcohol can feel impossible, especially if drinking is a daily habit and you’ve been drinking heavily for a long time. Those who wonder how alcohol affects the brain and the physical effects of alcohol will be interested in knowing that quitting alcohol has significant physical, mental, emotional, and financial benefits. It’s worth it to stop.
Understanding the benefits of not drinking alcohol and knowing what happens when you give up drinking can encourage those who have thought about putting down the bottle to stop for good. In addition, learning how to reduce alcohol consumption safely is an incentive for those considering alcoholism treatment.
Inpatient Treatment Near Me
As the addiction treatment community begins to realize that addiction is itself a mental disorder, the relationship between substance abuse and mental disorders becomes more complicated. The greater treatment community largely lacks a proper understanding of dual-diagnosed conditions, so these conditions are still treated separately, or worse–not treated or diagnosed at all. The WeLevelUp Fort Lauderdale rehab dual diagnosis treatment center is one of the facilities that have professionals trained to help treat co-occurring disorders concurrently. This type of tandem treatment provides some of the best success rates. Get treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health disorders. Call us today at the WeLevelUp addiction treatment center!
