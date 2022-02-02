Top-Rated Kitchen Remodeling Company Projects Best Kitchen Design Trends for 2022

Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling, one of the top-rated kitchen remodeling companies in RI, is happy to release their projected kitchen design trends for 2022!

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, February 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- One curious side effect of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns has been a surge in planned home renovation projects across the country. No doubt homeowners being at home during the day, every day, made them keenly aware of needed renovations!With that in mind, Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling , the state’s leading home and kitchen remodeling company, has projected some of the hottest trends for kitchen design in RI for the upcoming year. Take a look at what’s sure to be the most popular ideas and design styles for 2022, and see if you’re not inspired to make some changes in your home!What’s the point of kitchen remodeling without custom organization?Custom organization is sure to be a hot trend for kitchen design in RI for 2022! Gone are the days when homeowners needed to settle for generic, cookie-cutter cabinetry for their kitchen space. “Custom cabinetry with personalized storage options is more affordable than ever,” said Tim James, a representative of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling. “It will definitely be a popular choice for homeowners this year.”James continued, “Having a kitchen organized in a way that works for you personally means a more functional space, but also a peaceful one! Lack of clutter and an organized work area creates a sense of calm for homeowners, and customized storage is a big part of that.”When it comes to custom storage options, look for deep lower drawers that hold bulk foods, or upper drawers for spices rather than generic racks and bins. Drawer inserts also keep small utensils separated and close at hand. Homeowners might also appreciate a custom coffee station, dedicated spaces for baking utensils, and more. Whatever works for you, a custom cabinetmaker can make it happen.Make a statement with a stunning slab!Every kitchen should have a focal point! This year, look for stunning slabs as the space’s centerpiece. “We’re seeing homeowners wanting one thick marble or granite piece as a backsplash or kitchen island top,” said James. “This is less expensive than full stone countertops but still makes a statement the minute you walk into the room.”James also notes that a statement slab allows you to use remnant pieces more readily than if you opted for full-scale stone countertops. “You won’t find as many options with remnant pieces,” he explains. “But they are usually cheaper than cutting a piece from fresh stone. So, if you’ve always loved the look of high-end marble or granite but not the price tag, a remnant can be a great choice for your home.”Homeowners are splurging on one big ticket item in 2022!Kitchen remodelers in RI are reporting that even limited budgets aren’t preventing homeowners from splurging with their renovation plans. Many homeowners are allowing themselves at least one big ticket item for their newly designed space, for increased functionality or style in their kitchen.This year, look for farmhouse style sinks with apron fronts. These allow for easier washing of those larger pots and pans. Also on many people’s lists are chef-inspired, six-burner stoves. A custom center island is also a favorite among those planning a kitchen renovation in 2022.This year, look for bold and unique colors in the kitchen!After spending so much time in a home’s kitchen during COVID-19 lockdowns, homeowners are apparently ready for some bold and unique colors in the space. Traditional earth tones are being set aside for cool grays, soft blues, and seafoam green shades.Homeowners are also opting for bold, personalized tones in their kitchen! Kitchen remodelers in RI are reporting that more homeowners are asking for cobalt blue, bright splashes of orange, and matte black. Couples with more muted tones, these colors offer a great hint of personality in any kitchen but without overwhelming the space.Unique materials are making kitchens more personalized than everAlong with bold colors, look for unique materials in this year’s kitchen design plans. Brass is definitely a popular option, showing up in cabinet door handles and drawer pulls as well as stovetop vents. Stainless steel kitchen countertops for Rhode Island properties are also a hot ticket item, offering a unique look and hygienic surface.Heavy wood grains are also a favorite for cabinetry and counters. Whitewashed wood is also showing up in kitchen remodeling plans, keeping a space light and airy. Whitewashing also helps cover up imperfections in wood, providing a more consistent appearance throughout the kitchen.Look for multi-use, work-friendly kitchens in upcoming yearsAfter months of working from home, Zoom meetings, and homeschooling, homeowners are appreciating multi-use kitchens more than ever before! Kitchen remodelers in RI are noting that homeowners are asking for work-friendly spaces such as a designated computer nook with lots of outlets. Built-in coffee bars are also coming back in style, as more homeowners are needing to prepare their favorite brew at home.“Small touches that help homeowners organize their life, not just their kitchen, are also getting worked into kitchen design plans more than ever,” says James. “We’re talking chalkboard walls, individual cubbyholes for paperwork and books, and room for the kids to play while the parents work or cook.”If you’re ready for a stunning new kitchen remodel this year, call the pros at Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling. About Our Kitchen Remodeling Company in RI
Our kitchen remodelers travel all over Rhode Island bringing homeowner's custom kitchen designs to life. Our team of remodeling contractors are the hardest working in the remodeling trade.

