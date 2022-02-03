Submit Release
Revolutionizing the sleep industry. The Ace Collection® for space… a curated solution for comfort seekers.

Ana Pekarovic, The Ace Collection® Founder

Diagram of The Ace Collection®

The Ace Collection® offers a different approach including more space and everything that comes with it.

Amazing, Amazing, Amazing bed. My wife and I have never been so happy. To call it a bed is almost an insult, it is a destination.”
— Customer, Tom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ace Collection® offers three new custom oversized beds for those that need more space.

It is not just mattresses, but an entire line of all-inclusive accessories, from oversized sheets and duvets to headboards and bases. Economically supporting US manufacturers, as well as small businesses worldwide. Every design choice was thoughtfully executed to maximize space, luxury and comfort.

This unique bedding solution is ideal for families, people with pets, tall individuals, and couples who want more space.

This new brand was launched in November 2017 and in a matter of 3 days, The Ace Collection® had a million view, millions of hits on the website, dozen of independent video . The demand and desire from the public was obvious.

__________________
About Ana Pekarovic
Founder, Ana Pekarovic, spent more than two decades as an interior designer. She traveled the globe sourcing and manufacturing luxury goods for high-end interior design clients. Her appreciation and quest for unique craftsmanship granted her the opportunity to work with and showcase some of the finest collection from cottage industries worldwide.

Immersed in the design industry, Ana recognized that there was a growing demand that was largely ignored and realized she had the solution and all the resources to fulfill that need. Her years of research and her business relationships are thoughtfully revealed in every detail of the Ace Size® beds as she helps and glamorizes the sleep industry.

MetaBizics LLC
+1 760-641-3477
