PennDOT Invites Public to Participate in Safety Citizens Program

Program Updated for 2022 with New Topics, Kids' Activities

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites Pennsylvanians to participate in its Safety Citizens program, which encourages community members to answer traffic safety questions in original and creative ways.

Traffic safety topics are introduced bi-monthly posing a question for the public to answer. Participants can answer by submitting an original piece of artwork, such as a short video, a poem, or a drawing. Selected submissions are displayed on PennDOT's statewide social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The program was recently updated to include new topics for 2022 and the addition of links to coloring pages and kids' activities to encourage young Pennsylvanians to participate.

According to PennDOT data, in 2020 there were 1,129 fatalities on Pennsylvania roadways.

Individuals, classes, families, clubs, or other groups are encouraged to participate in this safety initiative as a program challenge.

The first topic for 2022 is Drowsy Driving. Participants are asked to submit a response to the question "What do you think are the best ways to avoid drowsy driving?" The kids' challenge for the topic is to draw a picture of other ways to travel if someone is too tired to drive. Submissions are due by Monday, February 28.

Upcoming topics will include bicycle and motorcycle safety, commercial vehicle safety, seat belt and child passenger safety and impaired driving.

Safety is everyone's responsibility. Being a Safety Citizen is being a leader by inspiring your family, friends, and community to practice safe behaviors on the road. Whether traveling by vehicle, motorcycle, bicycle or on foot, everyone has the opportunity to be safer on the road.

Additional information on the program, including the details and guidelines for participation, can be found online at www.PennDOT.gov/SafetyCitizens or questions can be emailed to SafetyCitizens@pa.gov. Interested participants are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates about future topics.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jennifer Kuntch, 717-705-1551 or jkuntch@pa.gov

