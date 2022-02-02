New All Things Judicial Podcast Episode Focuses on North Carolina's Court Reporters

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast focuses on the Judicial Branch's court reporters, who make word-for-word records of court proceedings and prepare transcripts from those records for purposes such as appeals.

Guests are David Jester, Court Reporting Manager, and Susan Burgess, Court Reporting Coordinator. They discuss the importance of their role in the justice system and larger community, the advanced technology they employ, and their personal experiences in the court reporting profession. This episode was released in recognition of National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, which is celebrated this year during the week of February 5–12.

"Court reporters have an integral role," said Jester. "When I finish a transcript and send it to the Court of Appeals, I know that I am the only one who has a role in the trial court and the appellate process. I know everything that was said and I can communicate it to the Court of Appeals so they can give the case a meaningful review."