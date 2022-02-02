Submit Release
Publication of Jason Schenker's The Author Institute Method: The Quick and Easy Way to Become an Author

Jason Schenker, Founder of The Author Institute

Jason Schenker's new groundbreaking book about how to become an author is titled The Author Institute Method: The Quick and Easy Way to Become an Author.

Becoming an author signals leadership, authority, and experience. In The Author Institute Method, I share my best strategies.”
— Jason Schenker, Founder of The Author Institute
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Schenker's new book, The Author Institute Method: The Quick and Easy Way to Become an Author, has been released by Prestige Professional Publishing.

Founded in 2009, Prestige Professional Publishing LLC has published 35 books and is planning to publish another 11 books this year. The company was founded to produce insightful and timely professional reference books.

The Author Institute Method has been two years in the making. It follows The Author Institute's 2020 founding and the mid-2021 launch of its training program with The Author Vault at www.AuthorInstitute.org.

Jason Schenker, Founder of The Author Institute and creator of The Author Institute Method shared that "Books are the business cards of leaders. Leaders tell their stories and share their experiences. This is why leaders write books."

The Author Institute is headquartered in Austin, Texas. It was founded in 2020 by international best-selling author Jason Schenker to help leaders tell their stories, build their brands, and elevate their content marketing. Through online courses, templates, and a gamified tracker in The Author Vault, The Author Institute helps leaders write and publish complete books to meaningfully increase their professional visibility, open up new career opportunities, and position them as thought leaders.

Schenker, who began using the hashtag #BecomeAnAuthor, shares the most important value propositions of authorship in his latest book. He notes that "Becoming an author signals leadership, authority, and experience. In The Author Institute Method, readers learn how to tell their story, write a complete book, and publish their book in a short amount of time. If you want to lead, it's time for you to become an author."

You can order a copy of The Author Institute Method online here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RGMXSFM

The Author Institute Method was published by Prestige Professional Publishing on 28 January 2022, and it includes original research from The Futurist Institute.

Media Relations
Prestige Professional Publishing LLC
+1 512-425-0670
