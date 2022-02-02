Veterans Affairs Committee Report – Week 4, 2022

SF 2175 – USS Iowa fund

SF 2175 (SF 2050) appropriates $200,000 from the General Fund (current Fiscal Year 2021-22) to the Department of Public Defense in support of the christening and commissioning of the USS Iowa (SSN 797). The bill takes effect upon enactment.

The Virginia-class submarine will be christened this September in Connecticut and likely be commissioned and begin patrol duties in April 2023. Although the U.S. Navy has placed females on retro-fitted submarines for more than 10 years, this is the first submarine specifically built for women and men serving on board. Companion bill HF 2147 is on the House Appropriations Calendar. [2/1: short form]