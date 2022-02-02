Submit Release
TxDOT crews to pretreat bridges, roads this week

ATLANTA - Due to the possibility of winter weather conditions later this week, TxDOT crews plan to begin pretreating all bridges and overpasses, along with interstates and U.S. 59, starting Tuesday.

Crews will retreat roads as necessary on Wednesday and work through the night as warranted starting Wednesday night.

Motorists are asked to keep a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and mobile convoys spreading brine on the roadways ahead of the possible weather event. Brine is a solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.

In the event of hazardous conditions on the road due to weather, motorists are urged to stay home if possible. If travel is necessary, drivers are advised to buckle up, stay alert and slow down.

You should allow for at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you. 

Visit driveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for around-the-clock updates on highway conditions.

