Foresight Mental Health Announces It Has Acquired PACT Atlanta, LLC
Acquisition marks a key milestone by extending mental health care services to patients in Georgia
PACT Atlanta’s vision to provide comprehensive care to their clients aligns perfectly with Foresight’s mission to transform the quality of mental health care.”BERKELEY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Mental Health, the groundbreaking organization that’s transforming mental health care throughout the United States, today announces the acquisition of PACT Atlanta, LLC. Psychiatric Addictive Curative Therapies, or PACT, is a multidisciplinary mental health practice comprised of psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, licensed practical counselors, and social workers. Founded by CEO Todd Antin, M.D., PACT Atlanta has made a name for itself by forming a pact with their clients, working together to achieve mutual goals and make each visit a satisfying experience. PACT treats tens of thousands in the greater Atlanta market and is highly aligned with Foresight's mission to expand access to mental health services.
With this acquisition, 14 PACT providers will join the Foresight Mental Health team, allowing them to help even more patients in need.
“We’re thrilled to welcome the PACT providers to the Foresight family. Their commitment to patient care has been the driving force of their success,” said Douglas Hapeman, co-founder of Foresight Mental Health. Adds co-founder Matthew Milford, “PACT Atlanta’s vision to provide comprehensive care to their clients aligns perfectly with Foresight’s mission to transform the quality of mental health care. We look forward to serving the Atlanta community with our evidence-based treatment, advanced technology, and our patient-first approach to care.”
Foresight Mental Health is dedicated to reducing the stigma of mental illness. Driven by their commitment to improve access to mental health care, Foresight leverages the latest technology to bring a new level of accuracy, efficiency, and affordability for its members, and offers a comprehensive array of services, including psychiatry, neuropsychology, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), nutrition, and educational support.
The lack of available access to high-quality, insurance-covered mental health care has been detrimental for the state of Georgia, where there’s a one in five chance of an individual with a serious mental illness ending up in prison instead of a hospital. “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to reach more patients in need by becoming part of the progressive Foresight Mental Health team. Georgia is ranked 48th in 50 states for access to mental health care and with this new chapter, we’ll be able to make a significant, ongoing impact in the lives of those in need in our state,” said Dr. Antin, a well-respected health care leader in Atlanta.
Foresight Mental Health is at the intersection of health care and technology. A key differentiator is their all-inclusive team of psychiatrists, therapists, neuropsychologists, nutritionists, software engineers, data scientists, and researchers, all with the shared mission to revolutionize mental health care using modern technology. This cutting-edge approach enables Foresight’s providers to deliver highly personalized, data-backed treatment plans for their members.
Reimagining mental health care treatment is Foresight’s commitment to all Americans, one person at a time. For more information, contact Foresight today: (800) 515-8313 | info@foresightmentalhealth.com www.foresightmentalhealth.com
About Foresight Mental Health
Foresight Mental Health is a national mental health and wellness organization with offices spanning the United States dedicated to reinventing mental health care using technology and data. With a network of hundreds of full-time therapists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, neuropsychologists, and nutritionists working in an integrative care delivery model, Foresight is able to treat tens-of-thousands of in-network health insurance plan members. Powered by the Foresight platform, providers are able to deliver care integrating next-generation digital health applications and tools to offer personalized, data-backed treatment plans for patients.
